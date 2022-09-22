Kevin De Bruyne claims he is ‘BORED’ of playing Wales in international football

Kevin De Bruyne has claimed he is ‘bored’ of playing Wales and his Belgium side are set for their ninth meeting with the Dragons in ten years tonight.

The comment comes after Belgium faced Wales in their World Cup qualifying and Nations League groups, with the two sides playing tonight in the final round of Nations League group matches.

Talking to The telegraphDe Bruyne complained about facing ‘always the same teams’ in international football as his side prepared for their latest clash with Robert Page’s side just two months after the first ever Winter World Cup.

Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has said he is ‘bored’ playing against Wales

Belgium will face Wales for the ninth time in the last 10 years tonight in Brussels

“I think half of my international career has been against Wales,” De Bruyne said.

‘I do not know why. It’s a bit boring. I think it’s 12 times I’ve played against them, it’s always the same teams.’

Belgium have recorded four draws, two wins and two defeats in that time, with Wales proving something of a bogey team for the world number two.

The Nations League was designed to improve the quality of competition in top-level international football, limiting meaningless friendlies, but with that comes regular matches against the same level of opposition.

De Bruyne complained of facing ‘always the same teams’ in international football recently

The pool of possible teams to face has naturally been lowered, and with the number of international matches increasing, the trend should only go one way.

The midfielder also used the final international break before the World Cup in preparation, claiming the time available is not necessary for his county.

“I don’t think it makes much of a difference anymore,” he said.

‘We have played with the same team for years. We’re just trying to finish the two games as best as possible and get ready for the World Cup.’

Belgium face Wales tonight before taking on the Netherlands on Sunday.