Kevin De Bruyne believes Jack Grealish only gets the criticism he does because he is English

Kevin de Bruyne has launched a defense of Manchester City team-mate Jack Grealish, claiming he has been unfairly criticized for his recent form just because he is English.

The 27-year-old winger became City’s record transfer in 2021, joining the club from Aston Villa for a fee of £100m after shining as one of England’s most exciting young talents at Euro 2020.

But Grealish has had a difficult start to life at the Etihad, contributing just six goals and four assists last season despite making 39 appearances for the club.

Jack Grealish celebrates his first goal of the season on Saturday against Wolves at Molineux

The England international scored his first goal of the new season on Saturday, connecting with a cross from De Bruyne to score in the opening minute of City’s 3-0 win over Wolves at Molineux.

Despite his underwhelming start to the season, scoring in one of six games for City while failing to register an assist, Grealish attracted much attention for his off-pitch activities during the summer.

Pictures emerged of him enjoying himself in Manchester, Ibiza and Las Vegas in the off-season, and the 27-year-old was also seen partying hard after City reclaimed the league title in May.

Grealish and Sky host Micah Richards at the Amir Khan v Kell Brook match in February

Grealish and Bernardo Silva celebrate winning the Premier League title in May

Although his high price tag has not helped the situation, De Bruyne has come to his defense and admits he is not worried about Grealish and that he has faced unfair criticism in the past.

The Belgian said: ‘It’s not about football. Outside of football, the focus is more on them [English players].

‘I understand because they’re English and people tend to look more at what’s going on. I feel like foreign players, if you have a night out, for example, we don’t really get checked that often.

Kevin De Bruyne celebrates with Grealish after providing the assist for the No.10’s goal

“Whereas I feel that if an English player goes out, it’s always in the media somewhere. I think people take this as advice too.

‘What he does in his private life, he does, no one should care, but people do.’

Pep Guardiola also came to the forward’s defense during a press conference on Friday, replacing Grealish just after half-time in City’s Champions League win against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night.

The Spaniard claimed he was pleased with how the winger is progressing and believes it won’t be long before Grealish is back to the momentum he had at the start of last season.

Pep Guardiola talks to Grealish during City’s Champions League game against Sevilla

De Bruyne, meanwhile, was sympathetic to his team-mate and called for patience, claiming that nobody really understood the obstacles Grealish faced in moving to Manchester and the severity of the injuries he has battled with this year .

‘I don’t feel like anyone necessarily thinks about how he felt about moving away the first time and people think it’s always easy to do that. But there’s a lot of hurdles in moving clubs and houses and whatever,” he said

“You know he needed some time to settle down, but he’s fine. Be patient, I’m not too worried.’