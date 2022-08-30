Kevin Clifton reveals he’s ‘very excited’ to become a dad amid girlfriend Stacey Dooley’s pregnancy

Last week it was announced that he and Stacey Dooley are expecting their first child together.

And Kevin Clifton revealed on Tuesday that he’s “very excited” to be a dad, before joking that he has to “grow up” before the toddler comes along.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional, 39, had joined his former co-star Craig Revel Horwood and Maisie Smith and Mary Berry on The One Show, where he was congratulated on his baby news.

Excited: Kevin Clifton revealed on Tuesday he is ‘very excited’ to be a dad, before joking that he has to ‘grow up’ before the toddler comes along

Host Ronan Keating shared his greetings and said to Kevin, “And Kevin, you’re having a baby! Congratulations!’

To which the star replied: ‘Yes, thank you very much! I’m very excited. I must grow up now!’

Ronan’s co-host Alex Jones added: ‘It’s such great news, lovely,’

A few days earlier, Stacey herself appeared on The One Show, where she gushed about her baby news.

Baby Joy: Last week it was revealed that Kevin and girlfriend Stacey Dooley are expecting their first child together

“I’m very happy, I can’t quite believe it,” she excitedly told host Ronan after he congratulated her.

Ronan told the reporter, “We should start by congratulating you, great news today from you and Kevin.”

“Thanks mate, I can’t quite believe it. I’m actually very happy, I feel really happy. Because I’m 35, you never take it for granted,” explains Stacey.

TV appearance: The former Strictly Come Dancing professional, 39, had joined his former co-star Craig Revel Horwood and Maisie Smith and Mary Berry on The One Show, where he was congratulated on his baby news

Dad to be: ‘Yes, thank you very much! I’m very excited. I must grow up now!’

Congratulations: Ronan’s co-host Alex Jones added: ‘It’s such great news, lovely’

Lucky man: Kevin looked upbeat in footage of him filming the BBC show

Looks good: Presenter Alex Jones looked chic in a white striped shirt with a ruffled hem

Casual: Maisie opted for a relaxed look on the show in a printed white T-shirt

Filming: Ronan Keating was also featured on the show when he met Kevin and co. interviewed

Kisses: Alex greeted TV legend Mary Berry, who treated guests to homemade cake

She continued, “I can’t quite believe I’m going to take care of a little person, but hey, thanks.”

Stacey announced her pregnancy on Instagram on Friday, sharing a Poloroid photo of her revealed bump, which she rocked with both hands.

She wrote: ‘Gaaaaaang… We’re having a baby! So damn happy. Kev, you are magical, I love you.

Over the Moon: Just days before, Stacey herself appeared on The One Show, where she gushed about her baby news

Delighted: ‘Thank you mate, I can’t quite believe it. I’m actually very happy, I feel really happy. Because I’m 35, you never take it for granted,” explains Stacey

(Was impossible to hide and if anyone else asks me if I got my tits done in LA I’m going to scream). Here gosssss.’

Kevin also shared the same photo at the same time, sweetly writing: ‘We’re having a baby! ❤️❤️❤️ And I think my girl @staceydooley looks gorgeous pregnant.”

The pair were crowned Strictly Champion in 2018 after winning the hearts of viewers with their incredible partnership.

Months later, in 2019, it was revealed that the couple were dating, after Stacey split from long-term boyfriend Sam Tucknott.

Sam then confronted Kevin about his relationship with Stacey in a furious FaceTime call.

Congratulations! Stacey announced her pregnancy via Instagram on Friday, sharing a Poloroid photo of her revealed bump, which she rocked with both hands.

Love: Kevin and Stacey were crowned Strictly champions in 2018 after winning the hearts of viewers with their incredible partnership

The personal trainer claimed he called Kevin a “snake” and a “rat” when he discovered flirty text messages sent to his ex after they broke up.

He told the Mail on Sunday: ‘He turned white. I just taped it to him, ‘You’re an absolute rat. How you behaved. Just a smooth, slimy snake.’ He didn’t say a word. He looked petrified. He looked so shocked.’

‘I have so much respect for’ [Stacey]but I’m gutted and I’m disappointed and I feel so let down that she didn’t have the respect for me to tell me and just clean up.”