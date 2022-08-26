Kevin Clifton has a blunder as he accidentally shares outtakes from Stacey Dooley’s pregnancy reveal

Kevin Clifton left fans hysterical when he suffered an embarrassing technical blunder while announcing his girlfriend Stacey Dooley’s pregnancy.

The couple revealed they were expecting their first child together on Friday when they shared a photo of Stacey with her baby bump on their various social media accounts.

After announcing the news on Instagram, Kevin, 39, tweeted the same photo, but forgot to crop the bottom of the photo showing his camera roll, revealing that the pair had taken several snaps of Stacey’s bump before settling on. settled on an image.

‘This is not the way to do it!’: Kevin Clifton suffered a technical blunder on Friday when he accidentally shared outtakes from Stacey Dooley’s pregnancy reveal

He captioned the photo: ‘We’re having a baby. Look how beautiful Stace looks.’

One fan gently mocked the gaffe when they tweeted, “Congratulations, but have you ever tweeted a photo before? Because this is not the way to do it.’

Stacey, 35, first broke the news on Instagram when she wrote: ‘Gaaaaaang… We’re having a baby! So damn happy. Kev, you are magical, I love you.

Oops! Kevin gushed over his pregnant girlfriend when he made the blunder

Have you ever tweeted a photo before? A fan gently poked fun at the blunder

(Was impossible to hide and if anyone else asks me if I got my tits done in LA I’m going to scream). Here gosssss.’

Kevin also shared the same photo at the same time, sweetly writing: ‘We’re having a baby! ❤️❤️❤️ And I think my girl @staceydooley looks gorgeous pregnant.

Her longtime boyfriend Kevin was the first to respond in the comments section, gushing back to his girlfriend: “Love you.”

Sweet: Stacey, 35, first broke the news on Instagram when she wrote, “Gaaaaaang… We’re having a baby! So damn happy. Kev, you’re magic, I love youuuu’

Kevin also shared the same photo at the same time, sweetly writing: ‘We’re having a baby! ❤️❤️❤️ And I think my girl @staceydooley looks gorgeous pregnant’

Excited fans and celebrities were quick to congratulate the couple in the comment section.

Laura Whitmore wrote: ‘So happy for you!! Congratulations’

Strictly star Dianne Buswell wrote: ‘Omg so exciting congratulations’

Love: Kevin and Stacey were crowned Strictly champions in 2018 after winning the hearts of viewers with their incredible partnership.

Olivia Attwood said, “Omg congratulations,” with several love hearts and crying emojis.

In December, the couple unleashed an engagement after Stacey wore a band on her ring finger in an Instagram post.

The couple were seen eating and sharing a plate of dessert with the word ‘Congratulations’ in chocolate

Happy news: excited fans and celebrities were quick to congratulate the couple in the comment section

Stacey previously revealed that she had gone through a crisis of being childless at age 35 after filming for her new documentary earlier this year.

She had to dig deep during her 10-day stay with the Sisters of St Hilda’s Priory Order of the Holy Paraclete in Whitby, North Yorkshire for her new show.

She told The Sun how the experience — living next door to the nuns — made her prioritize her home life with Kevin.

Looks good: Stacey hid her belly behind a black top as she left the TV studios in Manchester on Wednesday

Outing: Kevin followed his girlfriend closely after a day filming her new documentary

Kevin and Stacey were crowned Strictly Champions in 2018 after winning the hearts of viewers with their incredible collaboration.

Months later, in 2019, it was revealed that the couple were dating, after Stacey split from long-term boyfriend Sam Tucknott.

Sam then confronted Kevin about his relationship with Stacey in a furious FaceTime call.

Ex: Stacey pictured with ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott who she broke up with in 2019

The personal trainer claimed he called Kevin a “snake” and a “rat” when he discovered flirty text messages sent to his ex after they broke up.

Strictly Come Dancing stars who have children Former contestant Rachel Riley and her husband Pasha Kovalev (who used to be a professional on the show) gave birth to their daughter Mave in December 2019.

Pro dancer Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson, who was on the show, share daughter Mia

Former strictly professional Kristina Rihanoff had a baby in 2016 with her dance partner Ben Cohen

Aliona Vilani, who won Strictly in 2015, had a daughter in 2017 with her husband Vincent Kavanagh

Former strictly professional Artem Chigvintsev and his fiancée Nikki Bella became parents for the first time in 2020 to a boy named Matteo

He told the Mail on Sunday: ‘He turned white. I just taped it to him, ‘You’re an absolute rat. How you behaved. Just a slick, slimy snake.’ He didn’t say a word. He looked petrified. He looked so shocked.’

‘I have so much respect for’ [Stacey]but I’m upset and I’m disappointed and I feel so let down that she didn’t have the respect for me to tell me and just clean up.”

Meanwhile, Stacey heads back to the ballroom while making a new documentary for the BBC.

Known for making documentaries, the TV personality has returned to the Blackpool ballroom to produce the Ballroom Dance Festival show.

Stacey, who won the Glitterball trophy at the popular BBC dance competition in 2018, said she was “addicted” the moment she got involved in ballroom.

The documentary gives BBC viewers a remarkable insight into the real tears and triumphs of the hopefuls vying for the British Open Champion title.

Coaches and trainers reveal all the behind-the-scenes dance has to offer while Stacey’s company Little Dooley will produce the dazzling show.

Stacey said: ‘From the moment I was introduced to the extraordinary world of ballroom and Latin, I was hooked!

‘The culture, the passion, the dedication, the anecdotes, the sequins…! We hope to provide an insightful, exciting look at an iconic scene that has felt relatively undiscovered until now. And I really can’t wait!’

Happier times: Kevin was married to fellow Strictly pro, Karen Clifton, 39, for three years before splitting up in 2018 (pictured in July 2018)

About: Karen went on a date with opera singer David Webb (pictured in April 2019), but they sadly broke up