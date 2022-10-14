Kevin Bieksa signing one-day contract with Canucks to officially retire

The Vancouver Canucks announced Thursday that former defenseman Kevin Bieksa will sign a one-day contract with the team to officially retire from the NHL.

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

The one-day contract and retirement celebration will take place on November 3, when the Canucks host the Anaheim Ducks, the only other team Bieksa played for during his 13 seasons in the league.

Coincidentally, Bieksa also wore No. 3 during his time at Vancouver.

“I am both honored and grateful to officially end my NHL career as a Vancouver Canuck,” Bieksa said in a statement. “It was a privilege to start my career with this great organization, in this incredible city, with the best fans in the league. I have been and have always been a Canuck at heart and it is fitting that I retire as such.”

Over the course of an NHL career in which the blueliner appeared in 808 games, Bieksa scored 63 goals and 215 assists for a total of 278 points. In 86 post-season appearances in 10 seasons, he added another 10 goals and 20 assists.

Originally drafted by the Canucks in the fifth round (151st overall) in 2001, Bieksa spent 12 seasons within the organization. Of the skaters drafted by the team, Bieksa ranks 11th in all games played (597). He also ranks second all-time in hits among all Canucks skaters (967).

In 71 playoff appearances with Vancouver, Bieksa racked up 25 points and holds the franchise record for most post-season penalty minutes by a defender (122). He was a key part of the team’s 2011 Stanley Cup Final run when the Canucks fell to the Boston Bruins in Game 7.

His series-winning goal against the San Jose Sharks in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals has been a fan favorite for many years and is still remembered as an iconic moment.

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

DeGrimsby, Ont. Native was traded to the Anaheim Ducks for a second round of 2016 during the off-season in June 2015. Bieksa spent three seasons with the Ducks and made his final NHL appearance during the 2017-18 playoffs.

After his career, 41-year-old Bieksa currently works as a television analyst at Sportsnet and Hockey Night in Canada. He was nominated for “Best Sports Analyst” for both the 2021 and 2022 Canadian Screen Awards.

.acf-block-preview .br-related-links-wrapper { display: grid; grid-template-columns: repeat (2, 1fr); spacing: 20px; }

.acf-block-preview .br-related-links-wrapper a { pointer-events: none; cursor: default; text decoration: none; the color black; }