Kevin Bacon serenades his GOATS with acoustic cover of Beyonce’s Heated from his farmhouse

Recently, he tried to recreate a viral dance from his classic film Footloose, in which his wife Kyra Sedgwick sustained an injured wrist.

But Kevin Bacon opted for a much quieter performance on Sunday when he posted a video to social media in which he sang an acoustic cover version of Beyoncé’s new son Heated.

The 64-year-old actor strummed a red guitar as he sat on a wooden platform on what appeared to be his Connecticut ranch as his curious goats climbed up to get a closer look.

Barnyard crooner: Kevin Bacon, 64, showed off his singing and guitar skills on Sunday when he posted a video of himself covering Beyoncé’s new song Heated

Kevin’s lo-fi video showed him sitting on a wooden platform, which appeared to be a play area for his goats, with an open hiding place under his feet and a long plastic tube for them to walk through to his side.

He was casually dressed on the sunny day with a white tank top, slim gray jeans and red and white sneakers, while wearing a gray trucker cap and sunglasses.

“Hot day, hot song,” he said at the beginning of his clip before strumming his guitar.

Beyoncé’s original song, featured on her latest hit album Renaissance, opens with a sparse reggaeton beat, but Kevin’s version was radically different with his whispered vocals and syncopated guitar.

Party music: The song, with a reggaeton beat in the studio version and an extensive rapped coda from Beyoncé, was featured on her latest studio album Renaissance

With audience: In Kevin’s lo-fi video, he was sitting on a wooden platform, which turned out to be a playground for his goats

Help from his friends: ‘He really played!’ Kevin exclaimed halfway through his performance after the black goat nibbled on the strings and accidentally strummed a high note

Renaissance’s version of Heated ends with Beyoncé delivering a boastful rap, but the Apollo 13 actor skipped that part and focused on the actual song.

Kevin’s goats apparently couldn’t get enough of his sweet notes, and one black goat climbed onto the platform to poke his guitar, while another lay on his side behind him.

“He really played!” Kevin exclaimed halfway through his performance after the black goat nibbled on the strings and accidentally plucked a high note.

“The goats and I are hot, @Beyonce. In love with this song. #GoatSongs #Renaissance,” Kevin added in his caption.

Love it: ‘The goats and I feel warm, @Beyonce. In love with this song. #GoatSongs #Renaissance,” Kevin added in his caption

“That was pretty good!” he said approvingly at the end of the clip, before lovingly petting his goats.

Beyoncé released Renaissance, her seventh studio album, on July 29, following the release of the forward-thinking single Break My Soul.

The album was an instant hit, debuting at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart and receiving widespread critical acclaim.

Although he showed that he is still a capable singer, Kevin is better known as a dancer thanks to his breakthrough role in Footloose.

Earlier this summer, he participated in a viral dance from the film in which he had to hold his wife Kyra Sedgwick up sideways before dropping her down and lifting her by the arm again.

The maneuver didn’t go as well as it looked in the video, as he later shared a photo of the actress frosting her injured wrist.

I still have it! Although he showed that he is still a capable singer, Kevin is better known as a dancer thanks to his breakthrough role in Footloose. Earlier this summer, he and wife Kyra Sedgwick tried a viral dance from the 80s movie