Kevin Bacon says he’s recouped some of the MILLIONS he lost to Bernie Madoff’s $50B Ponzi scheme

Actor Kevin Bacon says he and wife Kyra Sedgwick have recouped some, but not all, of the money they lost in Bernie Madoff’s $50 billion Ponzi scheme.

Bacon broke his silence on Monday about being cheated on by Madoff on the “Smartless” podcast.

The actor has previously said he fell victim to the scheme by describing it as a “bad day,” but admitted to hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett that he had managed to get some of the money lost. to get.

It’s unclear exactly how much he invested with Madoff, but it’s reportedly going to be in the “millions.”

“I don’t think people will be happy to hear me whine about money,” he said.

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon were scammed out of millions by Bernie Madoff

Bacon said on a recent episode of the “Smartless” podcast that they had “most” of their money in Madoff before news of the Ponzi scheme broke.

Despite losing a huge chunk of their wealth, Bacon says he doesn’t like sounding like he’s complaining because “the real victims” are the elderly and those who didn’t know they were caught up in Madoff’s plan.

When the presenters discussed the topic, they gave the “she/she” actor an option not to talk about it if he wasn’t comfortable.

It’s one of the first times the actor has talked extensively about the major financial loss since news of the settlement broke more than 14 years ago.

“Yes, there are definite life lessons. You know, if something’s too good to be true, it’s too good to be true,” Bacon said of his participation in the plan.

The actor had previously described the experience as a “bad day” in his life.

Despite the large amount the couple lost – the exact number is unknown, but it is estimated at about as much as $100 million – Bacon said he and Sedgwick wouldn’t let that stop him from going forward and bouncing back.

“And when something like that happens, you know, you look at each other, you say, ‘Well, that sucks. Let’s roll up our sleeves and get to work, you know?'” the actor said during the podcast.

Bacon said he and Sedgwick, who have been married since 1988, have been able to recover some of the money lost in the infamous Ponzi scheme.

The ‘she/she’ actor tried not to let the loss define him after losing an estimated millions, and bounced back with a ‘roll up their sleeves’ attitude

One estimate indicated that Sedgwick and Bacon lost $100 million to Madoff .’s Ponzi scheme

In an interview with The Guardian in 2017the ‘Footloose’ actor spoke of what he thought was a horrific experience at the time.

While he didn’t provide too much insight, he did say that the real victims of Madoff’s actions were the elderly, and those who lost their entire retirement money.

“You know, old people, people whose pension funds were completely, you know, decimated. So there will always be someone who will have it much worse than you,” Bacon said.

The “X-Men Days of Future Past” villain said he and Sedgwick had “most” of their money in the plan, but they were desperately trying not to let it rule their lives.

“You know, whatever the cliches … work, ‘what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger’ and we just roll up our sleeves,” Bacon said.

“We’ve come this far. Our children are healthy. We are healthy. You know, let’s take a look at what we have that’s good. We can still both work and, yeah, I mean sure, you know, you get mad and all, but I have to say that, you know, that guy – there were a lot of people who were a lot worse off than us,” he claimed. .

Bacon has spoken of the financial loss only a few times over the years, including in a 2017 interview with The Guardian in which he described the period in his life as a ‘bad day’.

It was then that Arnett asked if they had gotten their money back in the more than 13 years since news of the scandal.

Bacon said they did get some of their money back, but it wasn’t nearly as much as they lost.

Even with the reason that he had a chip on his shoulder, Bacon went on to say he doesn’t like to complain about it.

The 80s icon has remained consistent in his feelings since the 2017 interview with The Guardian.

“We have all the things we could have seen as opposed to what we’ve lost, and those are the biggest clichés: children, health, love, a beautiful home. That’s how we got through it together. I’m not thinking about Madoff at all,” Bacon said.

“Let me also say, I think there is a good cautionary tale, to be aware of what happens to your money,” the actor said in 2017.

Madoff, who died in 2021, was sentenced to 150 years in prison in 2009 for defrauding investors of more than $65 billion.

Madoff was a respected Wall Street financier before it was revealed that he had defrauded more than $65 million from thousands of investors

According to Insideras of 2020, approximately $3.2 billion that had been stolen had been returned to investors involved in the plan.

Madoff made only an estimated $20 billion from the scheme, despite receiving more than $50 billion from investors.

A list of those who lost money was later published by The Wall Street Journal and can be found here.

The scheme remains the largest of its kind in U.S. history.

R. Allen Stanford, the man who ranks second for the largest Ponzi schemes in the United States, stole $7 billion, just 35 percent of what Madoff got away with.