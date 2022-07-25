Kevin Bacon and wife Kyra Sedgwick attend the premiere of his new Peacock movie They/Them in LA

Kevin Bacon and his wife Kyra Sedgwick looked as in love as ever at the premiere of his new Peacock movie They/Them on Sunday night.

The 64-year-old actor and 56-year-old actress, who have been married for more than 30 years, all smiled as they walked the red carpet at the closing night of the Outfest LA LGBTQ+ Film Festival in 2022.

Kevin looked smart in a gray checked suit as he posed for photos with his wife and fellow cast members at the event, which was held at the Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

The Footloose star wore a light blue button-down shirt under his jacket and wore black leather shoes.

The Philadelphia native gelled his thick salt and pepper hair and wore black-framed glasses.

Kyra turned heads in a lavender long-sleeved midi dress with a tie front and a fitted waist.

The Emmy Award winner wore brown leather braided sandals with a large pearl ring as an accessory.

The blonde beauty’s shoulder-length locks were in soft curls and her makeup palette featured a pale pink lipstick, a pink blush and a smokey eye.

The couple — who happened to be the ninth cousins ​​once removed — met on the set of the 1987 PBS movie Lemon Sky and were married in September 1988.

The two share son Travis, 33, and daughter Sosie Ruth, 30.

“I’m incredibly lucky,” The Closer star said of her marriage during an interview with Access Hollywood in 2021.

“There are no secrets to this,” she continued. “I just got lucky really young at a time when I probably wasn’t that smart. I was married when I was 23 and I met him when I was 21. I was like, “This is The One, and I have no doubts.”‘

Earlier this year, Kevin shared a sweet tribute to his wife on Valentine’s Day.

“Happy #Valentine’s Day to The One,” he tweeted alongside a throwback photo of the couple. “The truth is it’s more like 365. @kyrasedgwick.’

Ensemble: During the Sunday night premiere, Kevin posed with other They/Them cast members, including Monique Kim, Anna Lore, Cooper Koch, Theo Germaine, Carrie Preston, Austin Crute, Darwin Del Fabro and Quei Tann

During the Sunday night premiere, Kevin posed with other They/Them cast members, including Monique Kim, Anna Lore, Cooper Koch, Theo Germaine, Carrie Preston, Austin Crute, Darwin Del Fabro and Quei Tann.

In They/Them, the Mystic River performer stars as Owen Whistler, the leader of an LGBTQIA+ conversion camp.

According to a press release for the slasher horror film, “several queer campers, led by Jordan (Germaine) and Alexandria (Tann), join Whistler with an iron will for a week of programming intended to “help them regain a new sense of freedom.” to find’. .

Leader: In the slasher horror film, the Mystic River performer stars as Owen Whistler, the leader of an LGBTQIA+ conversion camp

“As the camp’s methods become more psychologically disturbing, the campers must work together to protect themselves. When an unknown killer starts claiming victims, things get even more dangerous.”

Oscar-nominated screenwriter John Logan (Gladiator, The Aviator) made his directorial debut with the Blumhouse Productions film.

They/Them will be released on Peacock on August 5.