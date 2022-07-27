Keto: The diet trend Australian researchers say may help treat serious mental health disorders

Changing dietary intake to focus on low-carbohydrate and high-fat foods could be prescribed as therapy for serious mental disorders.

A new clinical study by James Cook University will examine how changing the body’s primary fuel source affects conditions such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

After making headlines as a favorite for weight loss and bodybuilders, ketone or “keto” therapy involves swapping carbohydrates for fat, explains neuroscientist Zoltan Sarnyai.

“The focus is on foods such as eggs, meat, dairy, healthy fats such as avocado, nuts, salmon and low-carb fruits and vegetables, as well as sugar-free drinks,” said Prof Sarnyai.

“It limits highly processed products and unhealthy fats.”

Macronutrient intake typically includes a breakdown of 75 percent fat, 20 percent protein, and five percent carbohydrates.

When glucose from carbohydrates is no longer the primary fuel source, the body breaks down fat in the liver to produce ketones for energy.

Keto diets have gained traction on social media for their ability to lose weight

The keto diet is high in fat and virtually eliminates carbohydrates A keto diet lowers carbohydrate intake and uses protein and fat instead to get your daily calories People who eat a keto diet experience rapid weight loss, although it can cause serious health problems with long-term use The goal is to reach ketosis, a point where a person uses fat for energy instead of carbohydrates The diet has been linked to rapid weight gain, reduced risk of diabetes or prediabetes, and other health benefits People on a keto diet also often report lower levels of harmful cholesterol and other positive heart developments There is a fear that long-term use of a keto diet will lead to chronic health problems Nutrient deficiency is a common problem for people on a keto diet Sources: healthline, Mayo Clinic

“The body changes its entire metabolism, from breaking down sugars, which is the kind of standard condition, to breaking down fat,” said Prof Sarnyai.

Several mental disorders seem to be related to how effectively the brain uses its quintessential source of energy – glucose.

If brain cells can’t process glucose efficiently, the result is less chemical energy.

‘If that is not done properly, nerve cells cannot talk to each other,’ says Prof. Sarnyai.

“Our thoughts, our emotions and our impulses can be influenced.”

The latest clinical trial follows experiments done on mice injected with a drug that causes schizophrenia-like psychosis in humans.

“We applied a metabolic therapy in the form of the ketogenic diet in that model and we were able to normalize the drug-induced schizophrenia-like state in these animals,” says Prof. Sarnyai.

Now about 100 patients with severe mental illness will be recruited in the North Queensland area to study the efficacy of nutritional interventions in severe mental illness.

They will then be monitored for 12 weeks to monitor how their food intake affects symptoms.

A secondary outcome could be better overall physical health for patients whose medications lead to weight gain.

People with schizophrenia typically die younger than the general population, usually due to cardiovascular problems that stem from weight gain, Prof. Sarnyai says.

His work, along with that of another four research teams, has been supported by a grant from the US-based Baszucki Brain Research Fund.

Researchers from JCU, Stanford University, University of California San Francisco, Edinburgh University and Ohio State University met in May to form a working group studying the effect of ketogenic therapy on mental disorders.

Depending on the findings of the JCU study, a larger global trial could follow.