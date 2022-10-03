Kesha’s Mom Pebe Sebert Reveals She Wrote Jeffrey Dahmer Line In Cannibal Song

Pebe Sebert, the songwriter and mother of musical artist Kesha, takes responsibility for writing a line about notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in her daughter’s 2010 song Cannibal amid scrutiny on the line with the success of the Netflix miniseries Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Sebert, 66, took to TikTok on Sunday to clarify her authorship of the song.

“Some context on the text that bothers people 12 years later,” she said in the caption. “Not meant to shut anyone down, just more information.”

She said in the clip, “The whole Jeffrey Dahmer lyric in Cannibal is a big controversy right now: I thought I’d say just a few things about it because that was my line I wrote in Cannibal.”

Sebert said that “when” the song was written, “Kesha and the other writer were too young to even know who Jeffrey Dahmer was.”

Sebert went into detail about the creative process in which she used the serial killer’s name, which made national headlines for acts of cannibalism and necrophilia.

“It’s literally happened that I have a rhyme program called Master Writer for Songwriters,” she said. “We were looking for a rhyme for ‘goner’, at the very end of the broadest rhymes was Jeffrey Dahmer. I was like, “Oh my God, that’s a perfect lyric.”

Sebert said the lyrics were not written with the intent to “be insensitive to anyone whose families were involved and lost loved ones.”

The songwriter apologized to “everyone who has lost a family member in this tragedy” and that it “certainly never meant to hurt anyone or make anyone feel bad.”

She said that “at the time it was a song we were writing about Kesha. It was an ironically funny song. It wasn’t really about cannibalism. It was just a title.’

Sebert said the controversy comes because the miniseries is “bringing back a bit of attention,” as the song has “been there for over 10 years, probably almost 12 years,” and “isn’t something we’ve written recently.” ‘

She added: “Jeffrey Dahmer was just part of the culture back then… everyone talked about him for years. What he’d done was so extreme, and worse than anyone had ever done that anyone knew about.’

The notorious serial killer from Milwaukee murdered 17 people between 1978 and 1991. In 1992, he was convicted of 16 murders of which he was charged and sentenced to 16 life sentences.

He was beaten to death with a metal bar in November 1994 by Christopher Scarver, another inmate at the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, Wisconsin.

Both Kesha and Katy Perry and Kesha have faced backlash over lyrics referring to Dahmer following the release of the Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Twitter users called out Cannibal and Perry’s 2013 track Dark Horse for their mention of the infamous killer in a slew of tweets.

Kesha sings in her song ‘I’ll pull a Jeffrey Dahmer’ while Juicy J, who can be seen in Dark Horse, says: ‘She eats your heart out like Jeffrey Dahmer’.

“It still upsets me when I hear the line in Dark Horse’s song “She eats your heart out like Jeffrey Dahmer” and I always leave my daughter turning the station. It is so disrespectful to the families of the victims. I hope people remember them while watching Netflix. Sorry for their losses,” one Twitter user tweeted.

Another Twitter user called on Katy to apologize for the “vile” and “terrible” text.

“Why isn’t anyone calling out Katy Perry for including such despicable and awful lyrics in one of her hit songs? Jeffrey was a notorious serial killer and Katy CHOOSE to romanticize his criminal and inhumane actions. I feel really sick in my stomach. She MUST apologise.’

Juicy J was also called upon to sing the lyrics.

“knowing the depths of what jeffrey dahmer did…juicy j wrong for what he said in that katy perry issue,” another posted.

A Twitter user said they would remove Cannibal from their playlist.

“I just heard who Jeffrey Dahmer is and I knew his name was known because Kesha put his name in her lyrics for her song ‘Cannibal’. I need to delete that number now. Why the hell are we giving fandom to these sick people!? Of course Netflix is ​​making a series about it. Murders make the (emoji of dollars),’ the enraged fan posted.

“The accidental mention of Jeffrey Dahmer in Kesha’s song Cannibal has never really sunk in until now,” tweeted another.

But there were also those who criticized the Twitter users, suggesting that they were just attacking the numbers to remain “relevant.”

“The song was trending 2 F**KING YEARS AGO and NOBODY noticed the lyrics. Now there is a documentary about Jeffrey Dahmer and suddenly everyone is upset and attacks Kesha. 90% of people don’t even care, they just want to be involved,” commented one Twitter user.

“Really weird you guys are so young, the only reason you know who Jeffrey Dahmer is is because of this Netflix series and now you want to be relevant by saying how offensive songs came out 10 years ago. Sorry snowflakes, it’s too late for that,” another tweeted.

The monstrous killer also committed necrophilia and cannibalism, and would dismember and preserve many of his victim’s body parts.

His heinous crimes are now being retold in a brand new 10-episode Netflix show called Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which premiered on September 21 with Evan Peters, Niecy Nash, Molly Ringwald, and Richard Jenkins.

Dahmer, who became known as the Milwaukee Cannibal, devastated the city of Wisconsin from 1978 to 1991.