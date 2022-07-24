Kesha turns heads as she promotes her show Conjuring Kesha at Comic-Con in San Diego

She has become known for rocking shape revealing outfits while performing on stage.

And on Saturday, Kesha caught the eye while attending the press line for her upcoming series Conjuring Kesha, during the third day of Comic-Con International.

The 35-year-old artist showed off a bit of skin while promoting her recently premiered paranormal-themed program Conjuring Kesha.

Kesha rocked a form-fitting and sleeveless latex bustier with two cut outs on her upper chest.

The TiK ToK singer also wore black pants with slits on her knees, and she wore a set of black high-heeled shoes.

Her dark brown hair was tied up in a few long braids and she wore various jewelry.

She also posed for photos with her show’s guests, Big Freedia and GaTa, as well as a few cast members from Mayans MC

The first trailer for Conjuring Kesha was released to the public by People last month.

The artist previously led a supernatural-themed podcast titled Kesha and the creepswhich premiered last year.

The show follows the singer as she takes some of her friends to explore various haunted locations.

The first season of Conjuring Kesha premiered on July 8 and ran for a total of six one-hour episodes.

Kesha spoke about working on the program during an interview with ComicBook.comwhere she noted that she viewed the production process as an in-depth experience.

She stated, “Making this show really changed my whole life because I’ve had these paranormal experiences and I intuitively think I knew they were real, but I also wondered if other people had these experiences.”

While she didn’t say for sure whether she believed in all supernatural beings, she noted that she was willing to see some evidence for herself.

“All I know is that I’m absolutely open to the possibility of all of this. I think it’s shortsighted to say that something definitely doesn’t exist,” she said.

Kesha further stated that she had a special artist in mind to include in the potential second season of her show.

“In terms of a guest to have, God I do have a wish list, but I’d say my friend Nicolas Cage would definitely be at the top of the list because he could do some really weird stuff,” she said.