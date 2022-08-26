Kesha shows off her derriere in leather slacks and is seen with a male companion after dinner in LA

<!–

Kesha was spotted enjoying dinner with a male friend earlier Thursday night in Los Angeles.

The two seemed to be having a great time and at one point were pictured in a close embrace as they waited for the valet to pick up their car.

The 35-year-old Die Young singer has kept most of her private life and relationships secret and out of the public eye.

Dinner date: Kesha, 35, was spotted with a male companion after the two enjoyed dinner in Los Angeles on Thursday night

The award-winning singer opted for a stylish and edgy look for her weekday night out.

She wore slim-fitting leather pants along with a black tank top with thin straps.

Kesha donned a pair of black boots with a red block heel to complete her overall ensemble for the evening.

As the two waited patiently with the servant, they were depicted close together with their arms around each other.

Quick hug: The two were seen close together after dinner in Los Angeles

Stylish: The pop singer donned an all-black outfit, leather pants and a slim-fitting tank top

The talented songwriter parted her hair in the middle and let her bangs fall on her forehead. Her long locks fell in natural waves down her shoulders.

The We R Who We Are hitmaker had a small, black Chanel backpack slung over her shoulders instead of carrying a heavy purse or purse.

Kesha chose to keep her accessories minimalist and only added a few rings to her outfit.

Her male friend kept his look casual and simple for their dinner party. He matched the singer’s color scheme and also wore a plain black T-shirt along with black pants.

Past relationships: Kesha was last linked to Brad Ashenfelter and was seen together on the beach in May 2021 last year

No confirmation: The award-winning singer has not publicly confirmed that she is dating anyone

After the car was delivered to the couple, Kesha and her male companion hopped into the front seats as the flashes from the paparazzi’s cameras shone around them.

The Tik Tok singer was last linked to Brad Ashenfelter. The two started dating in 2014 and were last publicly photographed together on a date in May 2021 on the beach.

The star remains relatively private about her life and has not confirmed or stated whether she is officially dating anyone new.

Busy: The Discovery+ series from the talented star, Conjuring Kesha, recently aired on July 8 last month, following the singer and her celebrity friends as they explore paranormal hotspots

Camera flashes: Kesha and her male companion were seen in their car while paparazzi snapped a series of photos

The talented beauty has been paying most attention to her new Discovery+ show, Conjuring Kesha, which premiered on July 8 last month. The series follows the Grammy-nominated singer and her celebrity friends as they stop at paranormal hot spots.

During an interview on the Today show, the star opened up about the reality show and how her brother was part of the production.

“I love torturing my family and friends and taking them to scary places,” she explained, adding that her brother, Lagan, is more skeptical of the supernatural than she is.

“I like taking him to haunted places and scaring him,” the singer explained jokingly.

Kesha also weighed in on releasing new music in the future. “I don’t have a release date,” she said. “But I’m working on new music that’s very special.”