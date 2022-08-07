Kesha leaves little to the imagination in sheer black dress as she dines with mother in Santa Monica

Kesha left little to the imagination when she went out for dinner in Santa Monica, California on Saturday.

The 35-year-old showed off every inch of her curves in a sheer black mesh dress, which put the spotlight on her toned midriff and legs.

The sexy dress had a boat neck, a midi hem and long sleeves with laces.

The praying singer wore only black panties under the revealing dress, giving a bold image of her bust and pert derriere.

Kesha put her hair in a high bun and completed the look with natural-looking makeup and black pumps.

She used a black silk robe as a jacket for the cool evening.

The Easy Electric podcast actress met her mother, Pebe Sebert, 66, and a friend for a meal at the popular restaurant Giorgio Baldi.

The singer-songwriter wore a white flowing caftan and black slippers for the night out with her famous daughter.

The Tennessee native has written for artists such as Dolly Parton and Joe Sun.

Talented: Kesha’s mother, Pebe Sebert, is a talented singer and songwriter. She has written for Dolly Parton, Joe Sun and Kesha

She has written many songs with Kesha over the years, including Hymn and Learn To Let Go.

She also helped produce the Rainbow album.

A friend joined the mother-daughter duo and chose to wear a black mini, leather jacket and chunky shoes.

Kesha’s reality show, Conjuring Kesha, released its season finale on Friday.

The ghost-hunter-turned-singer starred in six episodes in which she and a friend, along with paranormal experts, set out in search of the unknown. The Discovery+ show was not well received by fans who gave it a 43 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

The singer can currently be heard on Grandson’s song, Drop Dead, along with Travis Barker as a co-artist.