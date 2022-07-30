Kesha cuts a casual figure in a T-shirt and jeans while stepping out with friends in LA

Kesha was spotted on Thursday afternoon spending time with her friends in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old artist cut a casual figure as she stepped outside and enjoyed the warm California summer weather for a bit.

The singer’s outing took place on the same day that she thanked her fans for the fact that her 2017 album Rainbow had reached more than 800 million streams on Spotify.

Having fun: Kesha was spotted on Thursday afternoon spending time with her friends in Los Angeles

Kesha wore a black shirt that showed a small part of her belly, as well as her tight arms.

The TiK ToK singer also rocked a pair of light blue jeans and a set of Vans slip-on sneakers.

The performer wore stylish sunglasses and held a purse over her right shoulder.

Her voluminous dark brown hair hung loose and fell to her shoulders like a waterfall.

Take it easy: The 35-year-old artist cut a casual figure as she stepped outside and enjoyed the warm California summer weather for a bit

Kesha made the announcement about Rainbow via a Tweet shared on Thursday.

The hitmaker reposted an image shared by another user that featured her posing for a promotional photo.

The singer also wrote a short message to express her excitement and gratitude to her fans.

She wrote: ‘I had no idea!!!! I am so proud of this album. It has changed my whole life. Thanks for the streams and support.”

Grateful: The singer also wrote a short message to express her excitement and gratitude to her fans

Rainbow, Kesha’s third album, was previously released to the public on August 11, 2017.

The record served as a follow-up to her second album, Warrior, which debuted in 2012.

The album was preceded by the release of a single titled Praying, and a second single, Woman, was released in 2018.

Rainbow received critical acclaim on its debut and many critics praised Kesha’s willingness to experiment with different genres of music.

Past: Rainbow, Kesha’s third album, was previously released to the public on August 11, 2017

Notably, the much-celebrated record debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart.

The singer was nominated for the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album for her work on the album.

She was also nominated for the award for Best Pop Solo Performance for Praying.