Kerry Washington shares Christmas Eve video of herself lip-synching to a medley of holiday songs

Scandal alum Kerry Washington likes to make crazy videos on social media, and she shared one of herself on Christmas Eve lip syncing to a medley of Christmas carols before wrapping some presents next to the tree.

The Emmy-winning producer — who turns 46 next month — first mimed the words of DMX’s 2013 song Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer and Destiny’s Child’s 2001 song 8 Days of Christmas.

Kerry then lip synced to Rev Run’s 1997 song Santa Baby and The Christmas All Stars before finishing her video with TLC’s 1992 song Sleigh Ride.

Washington’s house was very similar to the $25 million Upper West Side penthouse with sweeping views of the Hudson River, which she rented for $70,000 a month in 2019.

Throughout the clip, The School for Good and Evil actress wore her new favorite Christmas sweater that read “Sugar and Spice and Repro Rights.”

Last Wednesday, Kerry — who has 12.5 million social media followers — showed off the navy blue knit sweater Instagram with the caption: “Dear Santa… THIS. Thank you. XO, MOST of us.”

Washington made a rare public appearance last Tuesday with her husband of nine years – The Good Nurse actor Nnamdi Asomugha – at Kenny Leon’s Broadway revival of Topdog/Underdog at Manhattan’s John Golden Theater.

The producer star of Reasonable Doubt and the 41-year-old Emmy-nominated producer are proud parents to eight-year-old daughter Isabelle Amarachi and six-year-old son Caleb Kelechi.

Kerry will next play couples therapist and single mom Paige Alexander opposite Delroy Lindo as her ex-con father Edwin Alexander in Tracy McMillan’s eight-episode semi-autobiographical comedy Unprisoned, premiering next year on Hulu.

Washington and the 70-year-old Tony nominee also serve as executive producers on the project led by showrunner Yvette Lee Bowser, which also stars actors Faly Rakotohavana and Jordyn McIntosh.

