Kerry Katona says ex-husband George Kay would beat her EVERY DAY

Kerry Katona has revealed that her late ex-husband George Kaye would beat her every day during their relationship and even try to strangle her while driving.

Opening up about the extent of the horrific abuse, the former Atomic Kitten member has detailed the traumatic time in her new memoir – titled Kerry Katona: Whole Again.

The TV personality, 42, married George in 2014 after dating for two years, before splitting up a year later – with the former rugby league player dying suddenly in 2019 after eating ‘an amount of cocaine’.

Kerry and George broke up amid a flurry of shocking allegations of domestic violence and marital drug abuse – which she had previously revealed felt “worthless”.

And further detailing the horrific ordeal in her new book, Kerry recalled an incident where her ex tried to strangle her during a car ride — even pulling her out of the vehicle.

In quotes obtained by The sunshe wrote: “I could barely breathe and really thought I was done when he let go of his grip, stopped, opened the passenger door and dragged me out of the car by my hair.

“I fell and banged my head against the door. He spat on me, got back in the car and drove off.’

And while explaining his reasoning behind the attack, Kerry noted that she told him a funny story about musician Bryan Adams urging her to “eat your veggies,” popping up the anecdote after he picked up one of his CDs. had seen during a home visit where they were.

“I tell the story to George and the landlord, I had a big plate of vegetables in front of me and I didn’t feel like it, but Bryan kept urging me in his fantastic Canadian drawl: ‘Eat them, you have to eat your vegetables!’ she remembers.

I kept writing, “And then Bryan Adams gave me broccoli from a fork,” I proudly told George and this random landlord.

“There was nothing sexual or romantic about that moment with Bryan. It was just a joke between two people who had just met and got along – in front of their significant others.

“But George didn’t see it that way. We left the house for a quick look, got in the car and when he drove away he had one hand on the wheel and one around my neck,” Kerry wrote of the harrowing experience.

Kerry welcomed daughter Dylan-Jorge with George in April 2014, and has described in the book how her late ex would even beat her while she was pregnant.

“Even as my stomach grew, he would push me over, kick me and spit in my face. Shortly after he apologized, he told me how much he loved me and gently let me know that it was all my fault for pushing his buttons. And then I’d be the one to apologize,” she wrote.

The star, who is mother to daughters Molly and Lilly-Sue to singer Brian McFadden, Heidi, 13, and Max, 12, to ex-husband Mark Croft, and Dylan-Jorge to George, is now engaged to fitness instructor Ryan Mahoney.

But despite falling in love with her fiancé, whom she met five years ago through dating app Bumble, the star has suffered lifelong trauma after George’s abuse.

The couple officially divorced in 2017, after meeting as teenagers in school and starting a romance years later.

George died at a Holiday Inn in Cheshire, crushing a ball of cocaine in a sock and “eating” its contents, according to a court inquiry following his death.