Kerry Katona says daughters Molly and Lilly are ‘hurt’ Brian McFadden ‘is a better dad’ to Ruby

Kerry Katona has revealed that ex-husband Brian McFadden has not been a great father to their two daughters Molly Marie, 21, and 19-year-old Lilly-Sue.

The TV personality, 42, shares her two oldest children with the Westlife star, who welcomed daughter Ruby with his fiancée Danielle Parkinson 18 months ago.

In an exclusive conversation with MailOnline, the former singer explained the difference the 19-year age difference has made between Brian’s children, admitting: “I think it hurts Molly and Lilly that he’s a better dad this time around, but they have accepted it’.

Brian has previously admitted that he now has more time to be a hands-on dad – he shared that he missed “so much” of Molly and Lilly’s childhood.

Last month, Kerry was pictured with Brian for the first time since they broke up and she wished they had worked together better as a family before.

Kerry explains: “We missed a lot of what we could have done together as a blended family.

She added: “He’s not a bad man, he’s just not the best dad. But he’s a great father to Ruby.”

Kerry and Brian married in a lavish ceremony in 2002 and enjoyed four years of marriage until their relationship broke up in 2006.

The Atomic Kitten star is now a mother of five; share Heidi Elizabeth, 15, and Maxwell Mark, 13, with ex Mark Croft, and Dylan-Jorge Rose Kay, seven, with the late George Kay.

She is now engaged to four-year-old Ryan Mahoney, while Brian hopes to welcome a fourth child with his fiancée Danielle.

Nostalgia: Kerry, referring to her recent reunion with Brian, explained: “On Molly’s 21st I didn’t realize how nostalgic it was when we stood in front of a photo, everyone went wild, and it was actually the first photo anyone of me took. had and Brian since we broke up

The former couple recently reunited for their daughter Molly’s 21st birthday party, where they appeared together for the first time since their breakup in 2006.

Kerry referenced the photo, then continued with MailOnline: ‘On Molly’s 21st I didn’t realize how nostalgic it was when we were in front of a photo, everyone went wild, and it was actually the first photo anyone had of me and Brian since we broke up. It’s the only photo my own children will have of us.

“He’s a lot older now, he’s in his forties. They are more patient as they get older.’

The unexpected reunion comes after Kerry’s new book, Whole Again, describes Brian “toreing her heart out,” writing, “My perfect marriage to Westlife star Brian McFadden, which ended with him cheating on me and taking my heart out.” jerked.’

And explaining that they don’t know each other anymore but can now co-parent, Kerry continued: “I doubt Brian McFadden will read my book. It’s just a shame because Brian is in the industry so you hear more from him while you don’t hear from my ex Mark, but it was 21 years ago.”

Throwback: The former singer, 41, was married to the Westlife star, 42, between 2002 and 2006, and even previously claimed they had never co-parented (pictured in 2001)

Devoted Dad: Last month Brian admitted he “didn’t have time” to be there for his two oldest daughters, as he does youngest Ruby

“I’m not in a relationship with Brian, we don’t know each other anymore.”

Just last month, Brian admitted that he “didn’t have time” to be there for his two oldest daughters, as he does with youngest Ruby.

Appear on FUBAR radio, the boy band star explained: ‘She’s [Ruby] amazing, she’s unbelievable, i obviously have three girls. But Molly and Lilly are 21 and 19 and when I had them both I was in Westlife so I didn’t have time.

‘We didn’t have Facetime or video calling then, so I missed them so much, their first steps, their first words, I missed so much of that.’

Kerry admitted Brian is 'older' now and more mature when it comes to fatherhood