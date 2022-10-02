Kerry Katona reveals she got into a physical fight with Atomic Kittens bandmate Natasha Hamilton

Kerry Katona has revealed she got into a physical fight with bandmate Natasha Hamilton before being kicked out of Atomic Kittens.

The 42-year-old TV personality was touring Australia and New Zealand with bandmates Natasha and Michelle Heaton, filling in for Liz McLarnon.

The girls enjoyed a boozy day out, which resulted in Michelle being taken to hospital by ambulance and photographed in poor condition.

Drama: Kerry Katona revealed she had a physical fight with bandmate Natasha Hamilton before being kicked out of Atomic Kittens

Natasha blamed Kerry for the incident and believes she tipped off the photos, resulting in a physical fight between the two.

The sun reported that Kerry wrote in her new book Whole Again, “We got into a huge fight. I’m not proud of the fact that it got physical, but I was really bummed that she accused me of something I definitely didn’t do.

‘I got mental. I kicked off for everyone. They eventually locked me out of the pub, so I tried to break open the door to get back in. I was furious.’

Kerry was just 18 when she joined the group and dropped out in 2000, but revealed she would be returning to the stage with her previous group “in a heartbeat”.

She said, “There’s no better feeling than standing in front of an audience with your friends singing songs and doing dance routines. I’d be right there if they wanted me back.

The Sun reported that in her new book Whole Again, Kerry wrote, “We got into a huge fight. I’m not proud of the fact that it got physical, but I was really bummed that she was accusing me of something I definitely didn’t do.’

Kerry complained that he was not at the band’s 2021 reunion, when they recorded a new version of their 2000 hit Whole Again, Southgate You’re The One.

The media personality speculated why she kept getting kept out of their reunions, saying she believed they didn’t like her.

She told OK! at the time: ‘I was never asked to be a part of it – I don’t know why! I get the feeling they don’t like me.’

Cheeky: Kerry posted an ironic photo of Coronation Street stars Gail Platt, Audrey Roberts and Rita Tanner with the caption: ‘See Atomic Kitten reformed for the Euros’

Fan Commentary: One of Kerry’s social media followers asked ‘what was going on’ between her and her former bandmates

Addressing the group’s return, Kerry told one of her Instagram fans that she “never left the band” and thought they were “on hiatus.”

The former pop star added that Natasha Hamilton, 38, Liz McClarnon, 40, and Jenny Frost, 43, decided to “go on without her,” but added: “I wish them all the best.”

Devoted mum Kerry struck up a conversation with one of her social media followers after she posted an ironic photo of Coronation Street stars Gail Platt, Audrey Roberts and Rita Tanner with the caption: ‘See Atomic Kitten reformed for the Euros’.

Under the cheeky snap, one fan wrote: “Still confused about what happened. One minute you were in the band, the next you were gone.

Clarification: Kerry clarified, “I never left, honey Tash said she didn’t want to do it anymore, she wanted a break, so I thought we had a break!”

“And now they’ve got the other one back and there’s no trace of you. Did you get into a fight with the other two?’ [sic]

Kerry then clarified: ‘I never left baby Tash said she didn’t want to do it anymore, she wanted a break so I thought we had a break!

“A bit like Ross and Rachel. but she and liz loved gigs xxx but wish them all the best. I’m super proud to be where I am now because of the atomic kitten.. come on England.’ [sic]

The Tide Is High hitmaker now has five children – Molly Marie, 20, Lilly-Sue, 19, with Brian, Heidi Elizabeth, 15, Maxwell Mark, 13, with Mark, and Dylan-Jorge Rose Kay, seven, with whom she shared George.