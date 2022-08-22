Kerry Katona jokes boxer Anthony Joshua’s rambling speech was worse than This Morning interview 

Kerry Katona joked that Anthony Joshua’s rambunctious speech on Saturday night “topped” her infamous This Morning interview.

On Saturday, Anthony, 32, gave a bizarre speech after his loss to Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk, with fans blaming the brutality of the fight, which left the Briton with “cognitive confusion”.

Kerry joked about her own television appearance in 2008 that she said made her feel suicidal.

She wrote: ‘AJ’s speech at the end of his boxing match surpasses my This Morning interview’.

After the match, Anthony stormed out of the ring after his split decision defeat in a match he was determined to win after knocking out two belts and facing his opponent.

He then grabbed the microphone before giving a speech that was poorly received by many, in which he spoke about his journey and the ongoing war against Ukraine after telling Usyk ‘I’m talking about’ when the champion tried to take back his Ukrainian flag. from Joshua.

The former Atomic Kitten singer spoke out earlier this year to raise awareness on World Bipolar Day, saying people assumed she was drunk or on drugs during the interview, where viewers witnessed her slurred words.

In an emotional interview with GB News, she said: ‘It was my bipolar medication, but people just assumed I was crazy about alcohol or drugs.

“Even after I explained that I had an illness, no one thought to ask me about it or about the medication that made me that way.

Discussing the interview with Phillip and Holly Willoughby two years later, Holly asked, “But when you see the clips, can you understand why Phil and Fern would have asked those questions?”

Kerry replied, “Yes, absolutely. I completely understand, you have to remember that at that time I completely denied my life.

“I was in the wrong marriage, with the wrong person, [but] I’m not going to blame anyone else for my actions – I’m holding my hands up and taking full responsibility. Nobody forced me to do anything.

“But if you’re in a marriage or relationship like that, or surrounded by people…until you find the strength to get out of what you’re in, there’s not much you can do.”

Kerry continued: “I shouldn’t have done the interview, but I’m glad I did because it changed me. That interview, the News of the World video… it all changed me. It gave me a huge wake-up call to go ‘come on Kerry, you’re a mom’.

Kerry referred to the infamous 2009 News of the World video where she admits she is indeed snorting cocaine.

She said yes. Yes I was. I hold my hands up. And if I hadn’t done all those things, the situation I was in, the people around me, I wouldn’t have anyone to help me – these were my friends and family – and I wouldn’t have anyone to help me.

“I had no idea what bipolar was. I thought I was going crazy.’

Kerry has said how her slurred speech affected her previous work as a spokeswoman for Iceland, as she would struggle to film the ads for the brand.

Kerry added: “I didn’t know what bipolar was, I thought it was some kind of sport.

“I honestly had no idea what bipolar was, but I was so grateful that there was a word for it because I thought I was going crazy.

“I couldn’t sleep — even now, my sleep pattern, I’m very hyper and getting very manic.”

She said she suffers from prolonged manic episodes and that her mother has also been diagnosed with major depressive disorder.