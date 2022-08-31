Kerry Katona is ‘banned for life from TikTok’ after sharing racy video of her bum

Kerry Katona has claimed she was given a lifetime TikTok ban after her spicy content was reportedly classified as “sexual harassment.”

The former Atomic Kitten star, 41, said she believes she was banned from the video-sharing platform after breaking site rules by posting a video of her ass.

According to The sun, she said, “I am banned for life on TikTok. I think it was because I did a clip of my ass.

“I don’t know the rules to be honest, but I think they classified it as sexual harassment.”

TikTok declined to comment when MailOnline approached him. Kerry’s representatives have been contacted for further comment.

Elsewhere, Kerry became an OnlyFans millionaire and reportedly bought a new £200,000 Lamborghini Urus V8 with her earnings.

Her purchase of a new car comes after her Range Rover was stolen in December while she was shopping with two of her children in Oldham.

Kerry recently filmed her bright green vehicle, which was recently delivered, as well as a second car belonging to herself and fiancé Ryan Mahony – who was also spotted out shopping with the family.

Kerry was quick to assure her 800,000 followers that ‘this isn’t about bragging, this is about resilience!’ as she describes how she has recovered from hardships, including two bankruptcies, failed marriages and “near dying” amid her drug battle.

Kerry filmed herself on her cell phone, showing her fancy car behind her and telling her fans that the only reason she did this video was because she wanted to show people what they can get when they set their mind to something, noting that she and Ryan have worked ‘b****y hard’ to buy their cars.

She told the camera, “Always believe in yourself and work hard and if you do something like that, you can get something like this.”

Kerry was then quick to anticipate the negative reaction she could get, stressing that the post was “not about bragging rights,” but to show how far she’s come.

She continued, “You all have looked at my story and seen me at my lowest point where I could have died and should have died. I’ve been on a lot of drugs… I can’t believe I’m still alive.

“You can go on about me taking my clothes off, but who gives a flying f**k look what’s on my ride. My children are in a private school.

“I have my own dating app, fitness app, clothing line, I’m a Creative Director at Thrillz, I do TV work and I have my own column.”

Kerry became a millionaire from the adult subscription site OnlyFans, previously confessing to making tens of thousands of pounds a month.

As she moved the camera over her classy vehicles, Kerry, the mother of five, added: ‘How lucky I am to have two of these cars. I’ve worked really, really hard and been bankrupt twice, but I got a **e inoculated. I’ve worked hard for this. I don’t brag, listen to what I say.’

The I’m A Celebrity star then referred to the difficulties she has overcome, calling her bankruptcies, failed romances, her parenting problems and her drug addiction, noting how her fans have seen her at her “lowest.”

She added that she grew up with nothing in a shelter, saying: ‘We had no Christmas gifts, no furniture, but then the shelter dropped off a bag of second-hand stuff and I was eternally grateful to you. Now look what we got.’