Kerry Katona has corrective surgery after a tummy-tuck she’messed with’

She has always been open about going under the knife multiple times for various cosmetic procedures.

And now Kerry Katona, 42, has revealed she’s undergoing corrective surgery because she “didn’t take good care of herself” after a tummy tuck.

The mother-of-five described her physical struggles, showing off her swollen diaphragm and detailed plans to undergo an eyelid lift at the same time as her corrective surgery in January.

“I have a bad back and hip right now – I feel like an old woman wobbling!” Kerry wrote in her new! magazine column, before explaining that she’s had those issues for years and just needs a good chiropractor to help her.

She continued, “I don’t know what’s wrong with my body… I’m really swollen and it hasn’t gotten any better. I ended up going to the emergency room because I was so worried about it.

“They told me they need to investigate further. So for now, my doctor at Pall Mall Cosmetics has given me some diuretics that will hopefully help with the swelling.

“I’m really looking forward to having my corrective surgery with them – and my eyelid lift!” gushed the tattooed star.

While backstage at panto on Tuesday afternoon, Kerry revealed that after her tummy tuck last year, she will need corrective surgery, which will take place in January.

In an Instagram video, the pop star admitted, “I never took good care of myself and I screwed it all up, my body is really swollen.”

The Atomic Kitten star explained that she would be going to another surgery (with whom she had her last breast reduction) in January to have corrective procedures performed.

Kerry also pointed out how in the video, even though her “boobs look huge,” she was wearing padding in her bra, and joked that she shouldn’t have had a breast reduction.

She gushed in the caption alongside her video, “I actually can’t wait for January, I think I might just move in with you guys!!! Also had my eye lift done!! Woohoo.’

It comes after Kerry, in her previous novel! magazine column, spoke about how the swelling ordeal has affected her breathing, writing, “I was in bed and I felt like I couldn’t breathe.

“My throat and chest felt very tight, it was horrible. I felt like I was going to die. My body has been swollen since my surgery last year.

“My whole body is sore and swollen – my legs, my stomach, my face, my neck. I feel like I need to be popped.”

The media personality has undergone a number of cosmetic procedures on her body and first got breast implants in 2004.

In 2019, the mother of five had her 36EE breasts lifted after a breast augmentation. She’s had other procedures too, once spending £15,000 on liposuction, while also having at least two tummy tucks.

Last year, she revealed her new breasts after undergoing a four-hour reduction surgery to reduce her breasts to a double D cup.

In May 2022, she underwent a third reduction that reduced her bra size to a C cup, and joked that she had joined the “itty bitty t*tty club.”