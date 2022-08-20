Kerry Katona goes braless to reveal the results of her latest breast surgery

Kerry Katona went braless on Thursday to reveal the results of her third breast reduction after previously admitting she regretted getting a free boob job last year.

The OnlyFans star, 41, had her old implants removed and had a breast lift to ease back pain due to her large chest.

Pall Mall Cosmetics shared a photo of Kerry’s new look on their Instagram, writing: ‘How amazing are the results of Kerry’s implant removal and uplifting by our wonderful Mr Prasad!’

New Look: Kerry Katona went braless on Thursday to reveal the results of her third breast reduction after previously admitting she regretted getting a free boob job last year

They continued: “Kerry came to Pall Mall because she was experiencing back pain and discomfort due to her previous implants being too big for her figure.

“After her surgery at Pall Mall, Kerry feels better than ever and has no back pain.”

Just three months ago, she shared the results of her second cut, following a procedure she was not happy with in 2021.

Surgery: The OnlyFans star, 41, had her old implants removed and had a breast lift to ease back pain due to her large breast

In a recent YouTube video, Kerry said: “I had an implant put in last year and why I did it, I don’t know. I love a freebie and I need to learn to take only goodie bags!

“Honestly, I’ve been cut and diced so many times that I don’t even think this is my arm anymore. I’m like a human Frankenstein.

“I come in a flatpack with IKEA instructions to assemble in the morning!”

Kerry claimed she downsized her “bad boys” since they “put her head in” and caused her back pain because of their “way too big” cup size C.

She added: “Every time I put on a sweater I feel like, you know that honey monster on the Sugar Puff ad? That’s how I feel!

“So I’m getting a discount today and I’m very, very excited, but I’m also very, very nervous.”

Ready to go under the knife again: The OnlyFans star, 41, who recently underwent a reduction, discussed her surgeries on her latest YouTube video

Kerry, who has amassed 114 followers since the launch of her new YouTube channel on Sunday, also filmed herself in her hospital gown just before surgery.

The sleepy star was also caught on camera after waking up, where she joked that she had ‘no boobies’ after being downsized to a C cup.

Kerry recently admitted to feeling like a ‘swollen beach whale’ after treating herself to delicious food and cocktails while on holiday in Majorca with her family.

The TV personality admitted she struggles with her recent weight gain and insisted she doesn’t know why she’s “so bloated,” revealing that she feels like she’s currently in someone else’s body.

Discussing her appearance in new! magazine, Kerry said, “I know I don’t look the best, but it is what it is. I don’t think I’m fat, but my body is swollen and I don’t know why.’

Kerry revealed that she thinks her legs and stomach are the most affected and that she will try lymphatic drainage and water retention tablets to help resolve it.

Comparison: The OnlyFans star claimed she had her ‘bad boys’ downsized for the third time because they are causing her back pain due to their ‘way too large’ cup size C

She continued: “I almost didn’t gain weight during this holiday, but that’s just normal and I just embrace it. All I did on vacation was eat and drink s**t.

‘We were there for two weeks and ate out every night. Some nights we stayed in and got takeaway food like pizza and chips.’

Kerry usually doesn’t drink alcohol, but revealed that she also treated herself to sweet strawberry daiquiris and Sex On The Beach drinks while out with fiancé Ryan Mahoney and her kids.

The reality star, who is currently 12 and has a dress size 12-14, revealed that her partner loves her regardless of her shape, saying: “Ryan always thinks I look good. He loves my fat ass.’

Kerry admitted that while she has “body problems,” she doesn’t have an eating disorder, but feels down after abusing her body with an unhealthy diet.

Since surgery could also be the cause, she said: “I think I’ve done so much to my body already and that’s why it’s so swollen, I’ve sliced ​​and diced – I’m like a flat IKEA. But I would definitely consider liposuction again, because why not? I haven’t done it in about 10 years, so I think it’s my turn for a bit.’