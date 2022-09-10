Kerry Katona gets emotional after ‘powerful’ hypnotherapy as she opens up about her mental health

Kerry Katona struggled to hold back tears on Saturday after participating in a “powerful” hypnotherapy session.

The OnlyFans star, 41, who suffers from bipolar disorder, shared an emotional clip with her 807,000 Instagram followers as she opened up about her recent struggles with mental health.

Kerry admitted she felt “rebooted and reborn” after the session with Life Coach and Therapist Marcus Matthews.

The tearful star explained: “I’ve struggled with my mental health and anxiety and fear.

‘I’ve been to the doctors, finished my meds. I’ve had a really hard time. Then I met this man. I can’t stop crying. This is Marcus Matthews, please follow him.

“He just did the most amazing thing to me. You walked me through this and I can’t give this man enough credit for what he just did to me.

Kerry added: “I feel like I’ve just rebooted, like I’ve just been reborn. It’s like I’ve had an awakening, as a higher power.

“I’ve been in touch with little Kerry, who’s been through shit. I contacted her and took care of her. Honestly, this guy is awesome. It was so powerful.’

Marcus then appeared in front of the camera and explained, “What we’ve done is we’ve used a very powerful technique of hypnotherapy to find the root cause of Kerry feeling the way she does.

“We let go of this huge feeling, so I guess we can say you were connected to the universe, right?”

She replied, ‘Massive. I heard two voices. I’m a big believer in all of this and you all know I am. I’m still shaking, this was so powerful.

“I’m a big believer in mental health. If you need any kind of therapy this damn man – sorry for the swearing – please contact this man. I can’t even properly explain what happened. It was very emotional.’

Last year, the former Atomic Kitten singer revealed she was taking anxiety medication after struggling with “intrusive thoughts” and concerns about her health.

WHAT IS HYPNOSIS? Hypnosis is a trance-like state in which a person has heightened focus and concentration. It is usually done with the help of a therapist using verbal repetition and mental imagery. When people are under hypnosis, they usually feel calm and relaxed and are more open to suggestions. Hypnosis performed by a trained therapist or health care professional is considered a safe, complementary and alternative medical treatment. However, hypnosis may not be appropriate for those with severe mental illness. Side effects of hypnosis are rare, but may include: Headache

drowsiness

Dizziness

fear or distress

Creating false memories Source: Mayo Clinic

She said, “I’ve been really struggling with my anxiety lately. I actually got meds for it. I had penetrating thoughts about dying – and I even had thoughts about my children dying.’

She also encouraged people to seek help when they need it, saying, “It’s so important to recognize when you need a break.”

Kerry previously revealed how she was once so broke that she even considered suicide because she feared she wouldn’t be able to afford her children’s school uniforms or even feed them.

The singer, who was declared bankrupt twice in 2008 and 2013, made the comments when she appeared on The sun the newspaper’s Dear Deidre podcast.

Earlier this year, the mum of five revealed how she’s made a fortune selling topless photos of herself on OnlyFans, claiming, “It made me a millionaire again!”

She sat down and talked about her past struggles and said, “There have been times when I wanted to drive my car off a bridge because I thought, ‘How am I going to dress these five kids?’ I understand the concern about money.’

Now Kerry, who is mother to Molly, 20, Lilly-Sue 19, Heidi 15, Max 14, and eight-year-old Dylan-Jorge, has said: ‘I’ve never met anyone like me, who is able to bounce back and forth. bounce and keep fighting.’

She added: “It used to be September and I would think, ‘Oh my god, I have to buy five lots of uniforms, five lots of gym clothes, five lots of shoes and sneakers and school bags.’ I would think, “How am I going to do it literally?”‘

The singer went on to explain how just two years ago, during the first lockdown in 2020, she had to sell her vintage jukebox to make ends meet.

She added: ‘I couldn’t pay my rent. I thought, ‘Oh my God, how am I going to feed the children?”

She now feels it was “the best thing that could have happened” because the “stigma that comes with debt” has eliminated the adherents in her life who “disappeared like little rats.”