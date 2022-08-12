Kerry Katona ditches her signature blonde locks and debuts her new pink Cheshire haircut

<!–

Kerry Katona changed things up on Friday when she ditched her signature blonde locks and debuted her new pink hairdo — a look she’s rocked in the past.

The TV personality, 41, looked incredible as she stepped out in a striking yellow maxi dress and a pair of blue Gucci flip flops.

She carried a matching Gucci handbag as she stepped out of the Style Lounge hair salon in Wilmlsow, Chesire.

The beauty opted for a natural palette of makeup with a nude lip, while her new cotton candy pink locks were styled in bouncy curls.

The star donned stylish sunglasses on her head and stuck out her tongue for the snap for her hair transformation.

Kerry often changes her hair and has seen different colors and styles.

Kerry recently admitted to feeling like a ‘swollen beach whale’ after treating herself to delicious food and cocktails while on holiday in Majorca with her family.

The TV personality admitted she struggles with her recent weight gain and insisted she doesn’t know why she’s “so bloated,” revealing that she feels like she’s currently in someone else’s body.

Discussing her appearance in new! magazine, Kerry said, “I know I don’t look the best, but it is what it is. I don’t think I’m fat, but my body is swollen and I don’t know why.’

Kerry revealed that she thinks her legs and stomach are the most affected and that she will try lymphatic drainage and water retention tablets to help resolve it.

She continued: “I almost didn’t gain weight during this holiday, but that’s just normal and I just embrace it. All I did on vacation was eat and drink s**t. We were there for two weeks and ate out every night. Some nights we stayed in and got takeaway food like pizza and chips.’

Kerry usually doesn’t drink alcohol, but revealed that she also treated herself to sweet strawberry daiquiris and Sex On The Beach drinks while out with fiancé Ryan Mahoney and her kids.

The reality star, who is currently 12 and has a dress size 12-14, revealed that her partner loves her regardless of her shape, saying: “Ryan always thinks I look good. He loves my fat ass.’

Kerry admitted that while she has “body problems,” she doesn’t have an eating disorder, but feels down after abusing her body with an unhealthy diet.

Since surgery could also be the cause, she said: ‘I think I’ve done so much to my body already and that’s why it’s so swollen, I’ve sliced ​​and diced – I’m like a flat IKEA. But I would definitely consider liposuction again, because why not? I haven’t done it in about 10 years, so I think it’s my turn for a bit.’