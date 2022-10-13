Kerry Katona details violent marriage to late husband George Kay

Kerry Katona opened the lid on her abusive marriage to her late husband George Kay in her book, Whole Again, claiming he was scarier when he wasn’t on drugs.

The 42-year-old exclusively told MailOnline how in his final years George also began practicing black magic in their home bathroom and became quite obsessed with it, even predicting his own death.

She said he would bewitch her, called her his “dark angel” and believed he was the Archangel Gabriel due to cocaine-induced psychosis,

The TV star married third husband George in September 2014 and they welcomed a daughter DJ, who is now eight years old.

But George’s mental health deteriorated in the years leading up to his death, with Kerry calling him a “very, very bad man.”

George died at the age of 39 after eating ‘a quantity of cocaine’ at a Holiday Inn hotel in Runcorn, Cheshire on July 6, 2019. They were estranged at the time.

Kerry said, “George had been playing with black magic and had gone to the bathroom to offer the liquor wine. I believe this ghost gave George his Bell’s Palsy [in 2015].

The NHS describes it as ‘a condition causing temporary weakness or paralysis of the muscles on one side of the face’.

She said, “After George became obsessed with the occult, all these flies appeared in the bathroom. I had to suck them all up, but I would go back and they were all there again. It was weird.

“We called in a paranormal investigation team because this kept happening. It was crazy and they had a ghost box which meant the ghost can talk to you

‘It said it did that to George’s face’ [gave him Bell’s Palsy] and he said he wanted us out of his house. It was damn crazy.’

Kerry said she is a big believer in the paranormal.

‘I do believe in all those things. enormous. en masse. I believe in UFOs. I don’t understand how no one else does that. How can you not believe in that?’

‘I absolutely love it. I would never do a Ouija board. I would never touch that, but I am a huge believer 100%. I have seen many clairvoyants. Many mediums over the years.’

Kerry first met George when she was a teenager, but they lost touch when she became famous.

Years later, they got back together on a night out and she learned that he had spent six years in prison for chopping off someone’s toes.

Unsurprisingly, Kerry’s marriage to George was marred by violence and she was forced to impose a restraining order against him.

Kerry was terrified of what he might do to her and her family, even threatening to inject their daughter with heroin and rape her mother.

She said, “He was a very, very bad man. Drugs or no drugs, George was not a healthy man.

George was even scarier when he wasn’t doing anything. When he was on drugs, he was so childish, but when he wasn’t, he was a nasty nasty nasty f***er.’

‘I’ll never forget the last time I saw George, [after we split up]. He came to my house where we lived and I said, “We need to talk about this divorce now, George.” He kept telling me he was going to die.

“I said, ‘George, you’re not going to die.'”

“He’d been to all those spiritual churches and gatherings and things. When we broke up, he was so drunk on coke that he talked to himself in the mirror and cast spells on me saying I was his evil angel.

“And to the point where he caused people to call him Gabriel, like the Archangel Gabriel.”

Kerry, who has said she visits psychics and mediums, burst into tears as she spoke of what she would say to George from beyond the grave.

She said, “I’d just say to George, ‘I’ve got our baby. She’ has the most amazing life ever. That’s all he has to worry about.”

During the chat, Kerry also talked about how both her daughter DJ and George were both born with a total of 12 fingers.

Kerry said, “George had been in jail and he was a bad boy. I loved all that. I asked him where all his scars came from.

“He told me they were on his hands because he was born with 12 fingers and two had been removed. He told me it had to do with his tribe in Nigeria where he comes from.

George was adopted by a white family. Last year, his biological father found me. You couldn’t make it up

“I got this DM saying ‘I’m George’s biological father. I just found out my son is dead and you have my granddaughter. I’d like to see her.

‘DJ was born with the same 12 fingers as George. They came out sideways. She kept hers until she was about eight months old.

“The doctors just cut it off, so she’s got a scar here and here. I always talk to her about it so she can feel good about it and know she’s special.”

In addition to DJing, Kerry is also mother to Molly, 21, and Lilly, 19, to first husband Brian McFadden and Heidi, 15, and 14-year-old Max from her marriage to Mark Croft.

She can no doubt empathize with George because she knows all too well what it’s like to struggle with mental health.

She had her own highly publicized battle with cocaine and has bipolar disorder — but despite her struggles, she’s in a happier place now.

Now engaged to be married to Ryan Mahoney, Kerry said it took a long time to get to this happy point.

She said, “I was abused and abused because no one knew I was bipolar until I continued this morning.”

Kerry’s appearance in 2008 became infamous when viewers watched her slurp her words.

She said, ‘Never has hosts Phillip [Schofield] and Fern [Britton] ask me “what is bipolar Kerry?” “What medication are you taking?” It was like “are you an alcoholic?”

‘I hadn’t touched a drop. They were side effects of drugs that a doctor had given me. I was crucified..

“If I was on This Morning with a missing limb and third-degree burns on my face and I was slurping, without any explanation, people would say ‘oh baby, oh bless her’. But because I look good visually. Ignorance is bliss. Can’t you see what’s going on? ‘

‘I think I was a beacon for everyone else to make everything clear’ [when it comes to mental health.] Once Prince William and Prince Harry and Lady Gaga talked about it it was acceptable and that was a **(*a lot of shit if you ask me.

“I had struggled for years and no one bothered to help me. I’m lucky I didn’t kill myself because that’s how I felt. But I’ve had to go through what I’ve been through to be who I am today.

‘I wouldn’t change it. I wouldn’t change the drugs, the bankruptcy, the men, the marriages, the divorces, the TV appearances, because I wouldn’t be on the path I’m on right now.”

Kerry Katona: Whole Again, published by Mirror Books, is available now at high street stores, supermarkets and Amazon.