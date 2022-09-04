Kerry Katona dances with her ex-husband Brian McFadden at daughter Molly Marie’s 21st birthday party

Kerry Katona once again shared a surprising video of herself dancing with ex-husband Brian McFadden in a video posted to a friend’s Instagram on Saturday.

The former singer, 41, was married to the 42-year-old Westlife star between 2002 and 2006 and previously claimed they had never co-parented.

But at their daughter Molly Marie’s 21st birthday party in Dublin, the green jumpsuit star wasted no time on a boogie with her ex.

Having fun! Kerry Katona shared another surprising video of her dancing with ex-husband Brian McFadden in a video posted to a friend’s Instagram on Saturday.

The reunited couple seemed to be having a great time on the dance floor in an Irish pub.

Kerry also posed for a slew of gorgeous selfies with the birthday girl, writing in her caption: ‘Noooo!!! Nooooo way is my baby girl @123_mollymc 21 WHAAAT!!

“Oh my god.. baby, I really can’t put into words how incredibly proud I am of you, you’re a great girl or should I say woman!”

MailOnline has made several attempts to contact Kerry’s representative.

Throwback: The former singer, 41, was married to the Westlife star, 42, between 2002 and 2006, and even previously claimed they had never co-parented (pictured in 2001)

Kerry recently claimed she’s “always been the one parent” to her and ex Brian’s daughters Molly Marie and Lilly-Sue, 19.

The Atomic Kitten singer insisted that she and her ex-pop star, also 41, had “never co-parented the kids,” revealing that last March marked the first time their youngest child had seen them in the same room since their split.

Kerry told OKAY! Magazine: ‘I like it when parents can work together and get on well with each other in the interest of their children.

In their element: But at their daughter Molly Marie’s 21st birthday party in Dublin, the green jumpsuit star wasted no time on a boogie with her ex

Fun: After a move to LMFAO’s Sexy and I Know It, the reunited couple seemed to be having a blast on the dance floor in an Irish pub

“If it was Molly or Lilly’s birthday party, I’d be more than comfortable doing something with them and their dad Brian.

“The last time they saw me and Brian together was last March, when my aunt died. And that’s actually the first time Lilly has seen me and Brian in the same room since we broke up.

“If I’m honest, Brian and I have never co-parented the kids. I’ve been the one who raised them. It’s just always been that way.’

MailOnline contacted Brian’s representatives at the time for comment.

Lookalike: Kerry also posed for a slew of gorgeous selfies with the birthday girl

Proud Mom: She wrote in her caption: ‘Nooooo!!! Nooooo way is my baby girl @123_mollymc 21 WHAAAT!!’

The Tide Is High hitmaker has five children – Molly Marie, 20, Lilly-Sue, 19, who she shares with Brian McFadden, Heidi Elizabeth, 15, Maxwell Mark, 13, who she shares with Mark Croft, and Dylan-Jorge Rose Kay , seven, which she shared with the late George Kay.

The star was married to Brian from 2002 to 2006, Mark Croft from 2007 to 2011, and the late George Kay from 2014 to 2017.

Kerry became engaged to fiancé Ryan Mahoney, 33, in August 2020 after asking her five children for permission to ask the question.

In May 2021, her ex Brian welcomed daughter Ruby with his fiancée Danielle Parkinson.

The couple announced that they were expecting their first child together in December 2020.

Brian and Danielle first shared the joyous pregnancy news in an interview with OK! magazine, revealing that their bundle of joy would arrive after nearly two years of IVF treatments.