Kerry Katona cuts a chic figure in a floral dress as she steps out of her £200k Lamborghini

Kerry Katona looked effortlessly chic as she stepped out of her new green sports car in Cheshire on Sunday.

The media personality, 41, cut a stylish figure in a black floral dress while on a shopping trip with her kids and boyfriend Ryan Mahoney.

She was seen getting out of her brand new £200,000 Lamborghini Urus V8, which she is said to have bought with money she made modeling on OnlyFans.

She opted for a bronzed makeup palette under pink sunglasses to match her new hairstyle.

Her purchase of a new car comes after her Range Rover was stolen in December while she was shopping with two of her children in Oldham.

Kerry filmed her bright green vehicle that was recently delivered, as well as a second car belonging to herself and fiancé Ryan Mahony – who was also spotted out shopping with the family.

And Kerry was quick to assure her 800k followers that ‘this isn’t about bragging, this is about resilience!’ as she describes recovering from hardships, including two bankruptcies, failed marriages, and “near dying” amid her drug struggle.

Kerry filmed herself on her cell phone, showing her fancy car behind her and telling her fans that the only reason she did this video was because she wanted to show people what they can get when they set their mind to something, noting that she and Ryan have worked ‘b****y hard’ to buy their cars.

She told the camera, “Always believe in yourself and work hard and if you do something like that, you can get something like this.”

Kerry, who has made a decent amount of money from her OnlyFans, was then quick to avoid the negative reaction she could receive, insisting that the post was “not about bragging”, but to show how far she’s come. came.

She continued, “You all have looked at my story and seen me at my lowest point where I could have died and should have died. I’ve been on a lot of drugs… I can’t believe I’m still alive.

“You can go on about me taking my clothes off, but who gives a flying f**k look what’s on my ride. My children are in a private school.

“I have my own dating app, fitness app, clothing line, I’m a Creative Director at Thrillz, I do TV work and I have my own column.”

Kerry also became a millionaire from the adult subscription site OnlyFans, previously known to earn tens of thousands of pounds a month

As she moved the camera over her classy vehicles, Kerry, the mother of five, added: ‘How lucky I am to have two of these cars. I’ve worked really, really hard and been bankrupt twice, but I got a **e inoculated. I’ve worked hard for this. I don’t brag, listen to what I say.’

The I’m A Celebrity star then referred to the difficulties she has overcome, calling her bankruptcies, failed romances, her parenting problems and her drug addiction, noting how her fans have seen her at her “lowest.”

She added that she grew up with nothing in a shelter, saying: ‘We had no Christmas gifts, no furniture, but then the shelter dropped off a bag of second-hand stuff and I was eternally grateful to you. Now look what we have received’.