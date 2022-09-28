Kerri-Anne Kennerley shares heartbreaking details about the loss of her late husband John

Kerri-Anne Kennerley is still dealing with heartbreaking grief after the death of her beloved husband, John Kennerley.

The TV personality, 69, tragically lost John in February 2019 after falling from a balcony in 2016, leaving him partially paralyzed.

Kerri-Anne speaks exclusively to Daily Mail Australia and admits she misses both the small and the bigger things about her longtime love.

“Oh, I miss everything,” she says.

“You know, the little things, the big things. There is no day… But as the years go by, I think it gets easier and easier. [But it] doesn’t make it any less lonely.’

Kerri-Anne recalls one of the “million” memories she cherished when John was alive.

“I always got breakfast in bed on Sunday mornings with freshly squeezed orange juice and warm toast because I hate cold toast and eggs,” she says.

“And we just sit there and read the papers and discuss things about the world. You know, that really comfortable home time.’

While she wouldn’t say if a future romance is on the way, Kerri-Anne says she has a great support network to help her fight the waves of loneliness.

“I have many wonderful friends and family. I have a very, very good relationship with my sister and brother-in-law,” she explains, adding that she recently returned from her first overseas trip in three years.

“I have sensational friends who are very thoughtful and involve me in many things, just like family.”

John, who married the former host of Studio 10 at Sydney’s Opera House in 1984, fell from a balcony in March 2016, leaving him paralyzed and wheelchair-bound.

Kerri-Anne devoted most of her time to his full-time care before passing away on February 27, 2019 at the age of 78.

The former host of Mornings with Kerri-Anne has been named an ambassador for SpinalCure Australia, a leading non-profit organization specializing in research into spinal cord injury.

She says she is excited to represent the organization and will be a Women of Influence guest speaker from the Australian Turf Club (ATC) at the Everest Carnival Fashion Lunch on Thursday, October 6.

“We are very grateful that the ATC has chosen SpinalCure this year,” she tells the Daily Mail Australia, adding that the money raised this year will go to the organization.

“I was really privileged to be asked.”

The star-studded event includes a fashion parade and a raffle with a beautiful custom Cerrone jewelry up for grabs, worth $30,000.

“We are incredibly pleased that SpinalCure has been chosen as the charity partner of Everest Carnival Fashion Lunch and grateful to have Kerri-Anne as our ambassador,” said Kathryn Borkovic, CEO of SpinalCure, in a statement to Daily Mail Australia.

“More than 20,000 people in Australia are living with spinal cord injuries, which normally occur in motoring and sports accidents, and are usually absolutely devastating to both the person and their loved ones.

Kerri-Anne married John in 1984 and the couple is pictured here on their wedding day

‘While there is currently no cure or treatment, SpinalCure is working hard to change this with leading experimental therapies already in clinical trial here in Australia.

‘Proceeds raised during the event will go towards this research, SpinalCure’s flagship program Project Sparkwhich aims to develop neurostimulation treatments to restore meaningful function to people with spinal cord injuries.

‘Here, electrical currents are applied to the injured spinal cord, restoring communication between the brain and the body.

Borkovic concluded: ‘For the first time in history, this could restore life-changing function to Australians with spinal cord injuries, such as bladder and bowel control, hand movements, cardiovascular stability and walking years after the initial injury.’

To donate to SpinalCure’s incredible work, go to: www.spinalcure.org.au