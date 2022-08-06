Kerri-Anne Kennerley and Sally Obermeder’s breast cancer bond

TV stars Kerri-Anne Kennerley and Sally Obermeder have revealed the bond they shared during their battle with breast cancer.

Kerri-Anne told The Sydney Morning Herald on Saturday that she first deeply bonded with Sally in 2013 after checking into Mater Hospital in North Sydney for treatment.

At the time, Sally, now 48, had just undergone surgery at the same hospital for breast cancer.

The stars quickly became friends, Kerri-Anne recalled.

“Something in me made me look her up,” revealed the Dancing with the Stars favorite.

Kerri-Anne, 68, said she was aware of Sally’s struggles at the time.

Sally was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer in 2011 at the age of 38, while undergoing a routine checkup when she was pregnant with her daughter Annabelle.

“Before I was diagnosed, I had followed her story,” Kerri-Anne said. “And I found her incredibly inspiring.”

After Kerri-Anne visited Sally to “say hello” while she was still in the hospital, the stars bonded over their shared battle with the disease.

The friends recently reunited at a Mercedes-Benz launch party in Sydney this week.

In 2015, during an appearance on Seven’s The Daily Edition, Kerri-Anne tearfully recalled her first meeting with Sally.

“You were the one who gave me the strength,” she told her during the live interview.

“Nobody really knows, the day I had surgery I heard all about you, but I never really met you,” she continued.

Kerri-Anne continued: ‘I knew you would be in for surgery on the same day, in the same hospital, can you believe that?

“I walked into your room, you gave me the most extraordinary support and what you were going through was so much worse.”

Sally was declared cancer-free in 2012 after chemotherapy, two mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.