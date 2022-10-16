Kepa Arrizabalaga’s performance against Aston Villa was ‘WORLD class’

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Graham Potter praised Kepa Arrizabalaga after Chelsea goalkeeper delivered a match-winning performance at Aston Villa.

Kepa replaces the injured Edouard Mendy and made a series of crucial saves as Chelsea extended their unbeaten start under Potter.

Speaking after the win, which lifted Chelsea to fourth place and stared Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa further into the abyss, Potter praised his goalkeeper and said he was ‘satisfied with him’ after a rough patch in which he lost the number one shirt to Mendy.

Graham Potter praised Kepa Arrizabalaga after the Spaniard put on a match-winning display

After a series of high profile mistakes, Kepa lost his place to Mendy under Thomas Tuchel, despite Chelsea making him the most expensive goalkeeper of all time in the summer of 2018 when they bought him from Athletic Bilbao for £71million.

“It was a world-class performance, especially in the first half. I’m very happy for him, he’s had some tough times for us at times, but he’s contributed to the game,” he told Sky Sports.

‘It was a tough game. Aston Villa hurt us, especially in the first half, even though we took the lead. They put pressure on us and our goalkeeper made some good saves,” he added.

“It’s important to come back from the Champions League game to react. I’m happy for the players and it’s a big three points for us. They have good players, the audience gets involved in the game.

Potter said Kepa had been through a rough patch and impressed for the Blues at Villa Park

“Results are important and it’s brutal, that’s how we have to manage the players and the team.”

Meanwhile, Mason Mount, who scored his first league goals of the season, was praised by his manager, who attributed his ‘influence’ on the team and ensured Chelsea passed the tough test.

“We believe a lot in Mason Mount. We love him as a player and he’s a great guy,” he said.

The former Brighton boss also praised Mason Mount for ascribing his importance to the side

“You can see the influence he has on the team and he works very hard for us.”

The win at Villa Park means Chelsea remain unbeaten under Potter in all competitions, with the club seemingly on a more confident footing than in Thomas Tuchel’s last days.

After making the largely unpopular decision in early September, co-owner Todd Boehly has seen a resurgence in the team’s fortunes under his manager, with Potter making the most of some previously failed stars.