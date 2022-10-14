Keown fears Arsenal record could be under threat if Man City beat Liverpool

Arsenal Invincible Martin Keown has stated that Manchester City could go an entire Premier League season unbeaten if they beat Liverpool on Sunday.

The Citizens will face off at Anfield this weekend and are the only top league club to have tasted defeat.

Getty Images Martin Keown believes Manchester City can become Invincibles if they beat Liverpool

In a win against Jurgen Klopp’s side, Pep Guardiola’s men would have a 16-point lead over the Merseyside outfit.

And Keown has stated that a win would give the players confidence that they could match Arsenal’s performance from the 2003/04 campaign.

Keown was part of that famous Gunners side that won the Premier League without losing a single game.

Arsenal remain the only English team in the modern era to ever go unbeaten, but City threaten to put their performance to the test.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Keown said: “Liverpool is undoubtedly in a position to win this game.

“Whether or not they will do that remains to be seen. If City win, I think they will only get bigger.

near Tottenham close to million-pound naming rights deal with Google

BACK? Espirito Santo explores ways to leave Saudi club amid talks over Wolves . return

CHEICK MATE Palace ace Doucoure surprised by Arsenal as he reveals Selhurst was fate

ugly Anderlecht fans fight police and leave four injured and throw flares in West Ham end

UEL Man United 1-0 Omonia LIVE RESPONSE: McTominay scores last minute winner to save Reds

saves Omonia keeper Uzoho’s exploits impressed Ronaldo as Man United scrape past minnows







“They are becoming almost invincible and they will challenge that proud Arsenal record to go through an entire season without being beaten.

“They are the only team so far that is in this situation at this stage of the season.

“And if they win at Anfield, maybe they can continue to do so.”

Keown then stated that he believes City will avoid defeat but will go back to the Etihad with a point instead of all three.

Getty Pep Guardiola’s City team are currently 13 points ahead of Liverpool in the Premier League

He commented: “I’d say it’s a draw because I think that’s probably going to happen.

“But City are very capable of winning, and if they win, they will put an end to any hope of Liverpool winning the Premier League this season.”

Klopp knows he has a huge task on his hand to keep City shooter Erling Haaland quiet on Sunday.

The Norwegian international has already scored 20 goals this season, 15 of them in the Premier League.

Haaland has been labeled the world’s best striker by Klopp as he praised his speed, finishing, physical and technical prowess.