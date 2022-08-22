Kenya’s Odinga files court petition against presidential election result

Kenya’s defeated presidential candidate Raila Odinga has filed an online petition with the country’s highest court, his lawyer told AFP on Monday, contesting the results of the August 9 election that handed the victory to his rival William Ruto. .

Odinga, an experienced opposition leader who ran with the backing of the ruling party, has rejected the poll’s result, calling it a “travesty” after losing narrowly to Ruto by about 230,000 votes, or less than two percentage points.

“It has already been sent to them and they will see it soon,” said Daniel Maanzo, who is part of the 77-year-old politician’s legal team.

“We are hopeful that we have made a good case and will win,” he said.

Paul Mwangi, who also represents Odinga, told AFP that a physical copy of the petition would be filed before the Supreme Court’s 2 p.m. (1100 GMT) deadline.

Although election day passed peacefully, the announcement of the results a week ago sparked furious protests in some strongholds in Odinga, with fears that a protracted dispute could lead to violence in a country with a history of post-election unrest.

Since 2002, every presidential election in Kenya has sparked a dispute, and this year’s outcome also caused a rift within the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) that oversaw the poll.

Odinga, who made his fifth bid for the top job, also went to the Supreme Court in August 2017, when President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared the winner of the presidential race.

‘Void’

The court canceled that election in a first for Africa and ordered a rematch boycotted by Odinga. Dozens of people died during a police crackdown on protests.

Judges now have 14 days to make a ruling. If they order an annulment, a new vote must be taken within 60 days.

Odinga, who has since buried the hatchet with Kenyatta and won the president’s support for his candidacy, said last week that the figures announced by the IEBC are “null and void and must be quashed by a court”.

The IEBC came under heavy pressure to cast a clean vote after sharp criticism of the way the August 2017 elections had been handled.

But in a shocking development shortly after the results were announced, four of the IEBC’s seven commissioners said the numbers were wrong and accused Chairman Wafula Chebukati of leading an “opaque” operation.

Chebukati dismissed the allegations, claiming that he had performed his duties according to the law of the land despite “harassment and intimidation”.

Legal experts are divided on whether Chebukati needed the support of the commissioners to announce the results, with constitutional lawyer Charles Kanjama telling AFP there was “some ambiguity” surrounding the issue.

Odinga has previously said he was stripped of victory in the 2007, 2013 and 2017 elections, and the poll’s aftermath is being scrutinized as a test of democratic maturity in the East African powerhouse.

During the campaign, both frontrunners pledged to resolve any disputes in court rather than on the street.

Since the announcement of the results, Odinga has praised his supporters for “remaining calm”, while Ruto took a conciliatory tone and promised to “work with all leaders”.

The worst electoral violence in Kenya occurred after the vote in 2007, when more than 1,100 people died in politically motivated clashes involving rival tribes.

If the court confirms the results, Ruto will become Kenya’s fifth president since independence from Britain in 1963, taking over the reins of a country battling rising inflation, high unemployment and a crippling drought.

