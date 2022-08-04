Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala WINS the men’s 100metre gold from Akani Simbine at the Commonwealth Games

Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya on Friday won the gold medal in the men’s 100 meters final at the Commonwealth Games.

The eighth fastest man of all time over the distance clocked 10.02 to win in relative comfort over continental rival and defending champion Akani Simbine of South Africa.

Sri Lankan sprinter Yupun Abeykoon finished a hundredth of a second behind Simbine to take the bronze in a hard-fought finish, with Wales’ Jeremiah Azu in fifth with 10.19.

Omanyala brilliantly recovered from setbacks in July, which left him with visa problems for the World Championships.

Those issues made him arrive in Oregon, USA, just hours before his 100m heat before being eliminated in the semifinals.

He said: ‘I came here with the sole purpose of winning the gold and in the final it was a matter of controlling the race from the start.

Englishman Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake (above) appeared to suffer a hamstring injury mid-race

“Once I got off to a good start, I knew I was going to win the gold. When I crossed the line I felt like jumping for joy.’

But England star Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake suffered a heartbreaking hamstring injury during the race.

He managed to continue but finished last with a time of 11.10 after pulling up, grimacing and grabbing the back of his leg.