Kenyan project donates cotton prostheses for breast cancer survivors

After her mother’s death from breast cancer, a Kenyan woman living in the United States set up an NGO in her native country. The aim is to raise awareness of breast cancer by explaining how to recognize common symptoms and by offering cotton breast forms to women who have had a mastectomy. The project offers an alternative to expensive silicone prostheses or implants and helps women regain their self-confidence.

Nancy Githoitho is a Kenyan woman from San Francisco, United States. She founded the NGO. on Limau Cancer Connection in 2017 after her mother died of breast cancer in Kenya.

“Limau” means “lemon” in Kiswahili, one of the official languages ​​of Kenya. She chose the name for her NGO because of the proverb “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade”.

‘We need to talk about and educate about breast cancer to save lives’

In 2016, my mother told me she had pain in her left breast. I advised her to get help, but she told me she was already taking painkillers. Several months later, the pain got worse, so she finally went to a doctor. He told her she had breast cancer, in a brutal way: it was like being told she had been given the death penalty. In Kenya, many women immediately lose hope because of the way they hear the news… My mother had a mastectomy at the time [Editor’s note: the partial or total removal of one or both breasts] and treatment. But she didn’t want chemotherapy because she didn’t want her hair to fall out. After that, she had a really hard time: For example, she had a Tupperware store, but people stopped buying from her because they thought they would also get breast cancer. So I bought her a silicone breast form online for $400. But it was slippery, it was heavy, and the heat would crack the silicone molds, letting the gel run on the skin.

“The heat causes silicone breast forms to burst,” says Nancy Githoitho. © Limau Cancer Connection

Githoitho looked for an alternative for her mother. That’s how she discovered Knitted beaters, a US-based NGO that distributes textile breast forms to women who have had a mastectomy. Unlike traditional silicone breast forms, these “knitted beaters” can be worn soon after surgery and cost much less.

Githoitho continued:

I heard that this NGO held a workshop in Rwanda where it taught women how to knit textile breast forms. I bought a plane ticket for one of my mother’s friends. Then, back in Kenya, she showed women in a prayer group that my mother belonged to, how to make them. But then my mother died, a year after she was diagnosed with cancer. People said she died of a “prolonged illness.” No one said it was because of cancer. But I think it’s necessary to talk about it and educate people about this disease to save lives. We also need to demystify it, for example by explaining that you can’t get it by buying something from a woman who has it! So at the funeral I said she had died of breast cancer, and I wrote about it on Facebook too.

‘More than 300 women have already been trained to knit prostheses’

After her death I officially started Limau Cancer Connection. I approached Likii Tender Hearts, an NGO in Nanyuki that helps people with HIV, among other things. With them we trained women to knit breast prostheses. Now other women’s groups are also making them in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nyeri and Embu. Many of them have already had breast cancer. These women travel regularly to show others how to make them: in total, more than 300 women have already been trained to knit prostheses.

Textile prosthetics workshop in Narok, a Maasai village, in December 2021.





Another textile prosthesis workshop in Kisumu in April 2019. © Limau Cancer Connection

We send the prostheses to hospitals or to women who have contacted us. There’s a cost to ship it, as well as to manufacture it, which costs $10, so it’s not easy… I paid for a lot of things out of my own pocket.

Donation of textile breast prostheses at a hospital in Mombasa, June 2021. © Limau Cancer Connection

So far, we’ve given away about 200,000 breast prostheses. The women who receive them are happy because they are washable and soft. This is important because they are placed where the mastectomy was performed, where the skin is very sensitive. Plus, they can be used with any bra, helping them regain their confidence. And they’re free, while silicone breast forms sell for between $30 and $500. That’s why women sometimes put socks or cabbage leaves in their bras after a mastectomy.

These textile prostheses are an alternative to the much more expensive silicone prostheses. © Limau Cancer Connection

‘Most people can’t afford a mammogram’

In Kenya, the cost of screening and treatment is also a problem. A mammogram costs $20 to $30, so most people can’t afford to pay for it [Editor’s note: In Kenya, the minimum monthly wage is about €124], so women often go to the doctor when it is already too late. And when they’re told they have breast cancer, many don’t necessarily go for a mastectomy or treatment because of the cost: they’d rather let themselves die and leave what little money they have to their children.

‘Many men abandon their wives if they have breast cancer’

With the Limau Cancer Connection we also try to inform about breast cancer. So we regularly go around showing women what the signs look like, with drawings, because if they can identify them, they can be taken care of and many can survive.

Drawings to show the symptoms of breast cancer so that women can then recognize them. © Limau Cancer Connection

Also, during the pandemic, we have posted videos on social media to explain the symptoms, how to do a breast self-examination… We try to inform both women and men, because they too can get breast cancer, and many let their wives down when they have cancer or a mastectomy. In Kenya, there is still a lot of stigma attached to breast cancer.

The beginning of this video explains how to do a breast self-exam © Limau Cancer Connection.





On the other hand, we have WhatsApp groups where women with breast cancer can share and encourage each other. I think my mother would still be alive if she could have shared more about this with other women.

At this point, Githoitho would also like to focus its outreach on black people in San Francisco, as they are the highest death rate of breast cancer of any group in the US.

>> If you want to support the Limau Cancer Connection, visit their Facebook page.