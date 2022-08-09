Kenya votes in tight race for next president

The polls opened Tuesday in Kenya’s unusual presidential election, where a longtime opposition leader backed by the outgoing president faces the vice president who labels himself the outsider.

Elections are considered close and East Africa’s economic center could see a presidential election for the first time. Hundreds of voters lined up in some locations hours before polling stations opened.

The top candidates include Raila Odinga, who has been battling for the presidency for a quarter of a century, and Vice President William Ruto, who has highlighted his journey from a humble childhood to appeal to millions of struggling Kenyans long accustomed to political dynasties.

More than 22 million people have registered to vote in this election, in which economic issues may outweigh the ethnic tensions that have marked previous votes with sometimes deadly results.

Outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta, the son of Kenya’s first president, broke customary ethnic boundaries by backing his longtime rival Odinga after their bitter election campaign in 2017. But both Odinga and Ruto have chosen running mates from the nation’s largest ethnic group. country, the Kikuyu.

Odinga made history by choosing running mate Martha Karua, the first woman to run as a leading candidate for the deputy presidency.

Rising food and fuel prices, massive government debt, high unemployment and widespread corruption have put economic problems at the center of elections in which unregulated campaign spending highlighted the country’s inequality.

Kenyans hope for a peaceful mood. Elections can be extremely disturbing, such as in 2007 when the country exploded after Odinga claimed his vote had been stolen and more than 1,000 people were killed. In 2017, the Supreme Court quashed the election results, a first in Africa, after Odinga challenged them over irregularities. He then boycotted the new vote and proclaimed himself “People’s President”, on charges of treason. A handshake between him and Kenyatta calmed the crisis.

This is likely Odinga’s last attempt at age 77, and Kenyans and election observers will watch to see how his often passionate supporters react to the results and any allegations of manipulation.

Official results are due to be announced within a week of the election, but impatience is expected if they don’t come before this weekend. The underfunded Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission is under pressure to ensure a smooth vote.

(FRANCE 24 with AP)