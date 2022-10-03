Kenya ‘effectively’ lifts ban on genetically modified crops

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



Kenya’s new president says the cabinet has “effectively lifted” the country’s ban on openly growing GM crops and reversed a decade-old decision as the East African country grapples with food security and a deadly drought.

“Open cultivation and import of white (GMO) maize is now allowed,” the president’s statement said Monday, following years of concerns in Kenya and much of the African continent over the safety of genetically modified foods.

Earlier this year, the United States, through its trade representative’s office, criticized Kenya for the ban and the effects on US agricultural exports to the commercial center of East Africa. The ban also affected food aid, the agency claimed in its annual report published in March.

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai led the US delegation to Ruto’s inauguration last month, noting that the new president supports shared “regional priorities”, including strengthening mutual trade.

The cabinet met to discuss the drought affecting 23 of Kenya’s 47 provinces and longer-term food security strategies in the country of more than 50 million people. It discussed the “significant redefinition of agriculture in Kenya by using crops resistant to diseases and pests” and considered reports on “the application of biotechnology,” the presidency said.

Agriculture is a major driver of the Kenyan economy and about 70% of the rural population works in agriculture. Ruto, a former Minister of Agriculture, strives for higher agricultural productivity.

Many African countries have banned genetically modified farming out of concerns about potentially harmful effects on smallholders, existing crops, the environment and people’s long-term health.

The presidency statement noted that the Kenyan cabinet took a limited step in 2019 by approving the commercialization of a genetically enhanced cotton variety to resist the African bollworm plague.

