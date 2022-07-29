Kentucky’s flood kills 15 as it drowns casinos and airport while downpours rage in St Louis 

Disastrous flash floods and torrential rains have killed at least 15 people in Kentucky, it was announced this morning.

The catastrophic downpours have wiped out entire cities – houses, cars and buildings have been submerged in floodwaters as emergency services desperately try to save those trapped.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced the rising death toll this morning as he braced the state for a doubling in fatalities as the count “will include some children.”

KENTUCKY: Flash flooding caused by torrential rain has killed at least 15 people in eastern Kentucky, and some residents are stranded on rooftops and in trees

KENTUCKY: An aerial view of a car on a road submerged in the floodwaters of the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson, Kentucky, on July 28

ST LOUIS: Heavy rain and flash flooding have plunged a summer camp at Cornerstone Baptist Church, St. Louis

More to follow…