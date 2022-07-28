Kentucky is hit by ‘one of the worst flash flood events ever’

Kentucky has been hit by “one of the worst flash floods ever” after storms dropped at least four inches of rain overnight, leaving people missing as homes flood.

Homes across the state are flooded with murky rainwater and swollen rivers sweep cars away.

Chris Bailey, WKYT’s chief meteorologist said, “I have no words to describe the amount of devastation that daylight will uncover in eastern Kentucky.

“This will likely go down in history as one of the worst flash floods to ever hit the state.”

Houses in state are flooded with murky rainwater and swollen rivers are sweeping cars

Streets in eastern Kentucky are inundated with lashings of rain after flash floods hit the state overnight

Homes in the area have been flooded with murky rainwater and swollen rivers are sweeping cars

Chris Bailey, WKYT’s chief meteorologist said: ‘I have no words to describe the amount of devastation daylight will uncover in eastern Kentucky’

Homes in the state are flooded by the severe flooding

Floyd County has declared a state of emergency over severe flash floods that hit Kentucky overnight

There are numerous severe weather warnings across the state, and in Breathitt County, the courthouse has opened as a shelter for people displaced by the floods.

The county emergency department said: “Many roads in the county are flooded and impassable. Please stay off the road if at all possible tonight.

“The courthouse is currently open to people displaced by the rising waters if you have no other place to go.”

There are numerous severe weather warnings across the state and in Breathitt County the courthouse has opened as a shelter for people displaced by the floods

State Governor Andy Beshear wrote: ‘Kentucky, please be aware of the weather’

The National Weather Service says life-threatening flash flooding is possible in multiple counties, including Breathitt, Perry, Owsley, Knott and Clay.

Four hours ago, at least five rescues were underway in Perry County.

The Weather Channel wrote on Twitter that most flash flood warnings are in effect in eastern Kentucky.

State Governor Andy Beshear wrote, “Kentucky, please be aware of the weather.

Heavy rainfall is expected across the Commonwealth through Friday, with possible flooding in the eastern part of the state. Please stay alert and take all precautions to protect yourself and others.’

In addition to his warning message, he uploaded a photo showing the predicted rainfall across the state through Friday.