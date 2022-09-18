Kent’s Joey Evison hails ‘legend’ Darren Stevens, after winning first one-day trophy in 44 years

Joey Evison paid tribute to ‘Kent legend’ Darren Stevens after helping the county secure their first one-day trophy for 44 years with a 21-run victory over Lancashire.

Stevens, 46, had already played first-class cricket for five summers when Evison was born in 2001 and is now looking for another county after Kent declined to extend his 18-season stay at Canterbury.

Part of the reason is that Kent recently signed Evison – another seam-bowling all-rounder – on loan from Nottinghamshire.

Darren Stevens won the Royal London Cup final with Kent after 18 seasons with the county

He will join the club full-time at the end of the season, but in the meantime he claimed the man of the match award in Saturday’s Royal London Cup final at Trent Bridge.

First he hit 97 in an impressive Kent total of 306 for six. He then took two wickets and took a superb catch as Lancashire were restricted to 285, helping Kent to their first one-day silverware since 1978.

Evison said it had been ‘absolutely brilliant’ to help Stevens sign off in style.

“All the fans were shouting ‘One more year’ at him which was lovely, he said. – Playing the way he is at the age of 46 has been such a massive Kent legend. It’s been an honor to play with him .

‘The reason I left Notts was because of opportunities. I had such a good time here but it was nice to show the Kent fans what I’m made of.’

