Kent woman’s Tiktok shows ‘pathetic’ neighbours’ system to ensure ‘their’ parking space is saved

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Have you had a similar experience with your neighbors? E-mail rachel.muir@mailonline.co.uk

One woman has criticized her “pathetic and selfish neighbors” for devising a plan to reserve a specific parking space outside their home, despite having enough space in their driveway for two cars.

Tasha Bonner has taken to TikTok to make fun of the “father and son duo,” which she says “will not allow anyone to park in their parking lot.”

In the video, filmed from Mrs Bonner’s upstairs window on a Kent street, a man is seen getting ready to drive off in his blue car, while the driver of the brown vehicle prepares to take off into space. to take.

“Here we go again… brown car is ready to run into space,” she captioned the video, which now has 1.5 million views.

Indeed, as soon as the blue car pulled away, the other vehicle drove into the space it had left behind.

Ms. Bonner explains that her neighbors have a double driveway, but also occupy the parking space next to their driveway.

She told MailOnline: “I find it comical and sad that they are so obsessed with this, despite having two cars and plenty of road space.”

She added: “They both live there, so they switch cars to keep that space ‘saved’ at all times.

‘It is the greatest stress of his life. The son wouldn’t be able to leave if he wasn’t there to move the brown car.

“I want it to look pathetic instead of sitting inside stressed out. I mock them because they have a system that works 24/7.”

The TikTok video, which has garnered 1.5 million views, shows one of the neighbors driving away in the blue car while the other waits behind

As soon as the first car has driven away, the brown one moves with it so that no one else can park in the spot next to their driveway

‘Curtain twitcher’ Tasha Bonner (pictured) said she posted the video to ‘spot’ her neighbors because they ‘have a system that is in operation 24/7’

In the comments section, people shared their own experiences with similar little neighbors.

One person said, “My neighbor does the same… her son lives on top of our property, but he parks in her driveway, so she has an excuse to park on the road.”

Another adds: ‘I also had a neighbor like that. As soon as one drove away, he almost ran to his car to move it a few feet.”

‘My neighbors leave their driveway empty and park on either side of my driveway with 2 cars and a work truck, and call each other to keep the spaces free when they leave!!’ wrote a third.

Viewers shared similar experiences with their own neighbors on the TikTok video

But other viewers wondered why Ms. Bonner was getting so furious, given that the neighbors didn’t block her driveway and just parked on the street.

One person commented, ‘I don’t understand what’s going on? Looks like they just want to park in front of their house?’

‘Has he made room for his ride? There’s nothing wrong with that,” another added.

Another person criticized Ms. Bonner for filming the antics from her window. Biggest curtain twitcher ever. Just as bad as your neighbors,’ they said.