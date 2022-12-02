Kent: Pregnant mother sentenced to 18 months in prison for running over her sister and exceeding the legal limit for cocaine

A pregnant mother of two has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for running over her sister while more than twice the legal driving limit for cocaine.

A court heard 33-year-old Lisa Bowden warned her younger brother Jade that she would kill her seconds before mowing her down in her Vauxhall Astra, breaking her femur.

Her children, aged 10 and 12, were in the car at the time of the incident outside Beef and Babes gym in Greenhithe, Kent.

Jade Bowden flew over the hood and landed on the busy road, hitting her forehead and narrowly avoiding being hit by a passing vehicle.

Lisa Bowden then drove off, leaving her sister seriously injured and ‘terrified’ she would die, Maidstone Crown Court in Kent was told.

Upon his arrest, Bowden’s drug reading registered 128 micrograms for the cocaine byproduct benzoylecgonine. The legal limit is 50.

She later claimed that the positive test result was the result of someone spitting in her mouth.

The court was told that the sisters had now reconciled and that Jade Bowden, who has made a full recovery, had asked for her statement to be retracted to the police.

It was also learned that Lisa Boden is now 16 weeks pregnant.

Despite this, a judge said jail time was inevitable.

Judge Oliver Saxby KC jailed her on Wednesday after she previously admitted to causing grievous bodily harm, driving under the influence of drugs and having no insurance.

Judge Saxby added: ‘The incident was your fault. It was you who chose the argument, it was you who got angry, it was you who couldn’t contain that anger, and it was you who drove it. She could have been dead.

“I’m glad your relationship has been put back together. That does her great credit.

“She could have easily been run over by the other car, too.

“We watched the music video and it’s a wonder she wasn’t and just brushed off by it.”

Judge Saxby explained his decision not to suspend jail time, saying there was no realistic prospect of rehabilitation and custody would not affect her two children, who live with their father.

He told Bowden: ‘These offenses are so serious that an appropriate punishment can only be achieved through immediate detention.

“I can well understand how your sister, here in court, wishes that none of this happens and that you are not sent to prison.

“But I have a broader duty to the public to ensure just punishment for crimes committed.”

At the conclusion of the hearing, Jade Bowden could be heard crying in the public gallery while another woman, introducing herself to the judge as their mother, said, “Your Honor, you did the right thing.”

Lisa Bowden of Wiltshire Close, Stone in Dartford, Kent, was also banned from driving for 33 months.

She has a previous conviction for driving without a license and an assault charge.

The court heard there was “bad blood” between the siblings after Lisa Bowden began dating the former partner of one of Jade Bowden’s friends.

Prosecutor John Connor said Lisa Bowden drove to the friend’s home on the afternoon of December 14 last year, where there was arguing and yelling.

Lisa Bowden’s children were in the back of the Astra and became upset, whereupon their aunt, Jade, went to talk to them.

Her sister, however, is said to have been upset by the “burglary” the court heard.

“She told her sister, ‘Get away from my car and my kids. I’m going to kill you. Don’t move. I’m going to run you over,'” the prosecutor said.

“She looked angry, gritted her teeth and then drove off, spun the wheels of her Astra and hit Jade’s left leg, resulting in a broken femur, a concussion and quite extensive bruising.”

The incident was captured on CCTV and replayed during the sentencing hearing.

Lisa Bowden was later arrested and tested for drugs.

The severity of her relative’s injury was unknown at the time.

In addition to a broken leg, which required surgery to insert a metal plate and screws, Jade Bowden suffered a sprain on her right leg and bruises on her head and body.

She told police at the time that the incident had had a “huge effect” on her mental health.

But Mr Connor said when police spoke to her recently she said she was ‘completely better’, then asked if it was ‘too late’ to retract her statement.

Defensively, Alexa Le Moine said the sisters had since “repaired” their relationship and that Bowden, who only found out she was pregnant two weeks ago, would “take back her actions in a heartbeat.”

“Not only was her behavior out of character, but she still feels disgusted with herself for doing that to her sister, whom she loves so much, and with her children in the car,” Ms Le Moine added.

But despite claims Bowden showed remorse and regret, Judge Saxby said it was “newborn,” adding that she had “lied” to the author of her pre-sentence report and there was no evidence to support her claims that she suffered from PTSD or from working with mental health or social services teams.