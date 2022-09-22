Kent crush Hampshire’s title dream with 77-run victory

Kent 165 (Compton 63, Abbott 4-46) and 269 (raises 112, Abbas 4-68) batting Hampshire 57 (Quinn 6-23) and 300 (Fuller 78*, Vince 73, Weatherley 56, Gilchrist 4-60) by 77 runs

Hampshire’s dream of winning the LV= Insurance County Championship title for the first time in 49 years ended with a 77-run defeat to Kent.

But Hampshire’s hopes of replicating the 1961 and 1973 champions were dashed to hand Surrey the pennant for the second time in five seasons – with Nathan Gilchrist taking 4 for 60, including the winning wicket, as Hampshire reached just 300.

It was Hampshire’s third defeat of the season and Kent’s third win.

For Kent, their fight for survival in Division One got a huge boost. To go with the 19 points they took from this win, nearest rivals Warwickshire suffered a shock defeat to bottom side Gloucestershire, giving Kent a 14-point buffer ahead of the final round – where they face Somerset at The Spitfire Ground , St. Lawrence.

Hampshire’s hopes of winning the match had been dented after they were dismissed for 57 – giving up a 108-run deficit in the first innings – and were further diminished when they had lost four wickets in their pursuit of 378 in the second. evening.

Weatherley had been the shining light in that period with his first score over 25 since April. He had finished the day on 54, leaving and defending well while also finding ways to score.

The morning brought just two runs in a six over stay before a full Gilchrist delivery thumped into his shin. Gilchrist’s following over saw the end of the off-balance Ben Brown, who clipped a similar full ball to square leg.

Conor McKerr had been sent on loan from Surrey for this match but had not personally helped his parent side with one and a duck with the bat and no chance of bowling in the first innings. His celebration was perhaps the loudest of the day when he put Aneurin Anders in front.

However, Vince did not allow Kent to ease to victory as he demonstrated his trademark mix of dogged determinism to win the match for his team and beautiful shots. His first three scoring shots were variations on a cover drive, including the first ball of the day.

He moved to his sixth half-century of the season off 81 balls with a dabbed three down to third to take the required runs down to 169 runs at lunch.

But just 27 more runs were bowled before a spinning half-tracker from Jack Leaning lit up Vince’s eyes and his pull shot fell straight into the grasp of Tawanda Muyeye on the deep mid-wicket boundary. It ended a 90-run stand with Fuller, who had almost made Hampshire surprise favourites.

Kyle Abbott was undone by jumping out of his footing by leaning to loop to first slip. And despite Fuller cruising past a 74-ball fifty and ruffling some late runs, Mohammad Abbas had his shot stump knocked over by Gilchrist.