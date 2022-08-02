Kenny Chesney is ‘devastated’ over the death of a woman following Denver concert: ‘Life is precious’

Country star Kenny Chesney mourns the loss of a female fan who passed away after his concert at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Following the news that a woman collapsed to her death after falling off an escalator at the stadium, the 54-year-old Don’t Blink singer expressed grief over the tragedy.

“I was devastated when I learned of the loss of someone after our show. There had been so much joy last night, so much heart came out of the people of Denver — and to hear this is heartbreaking,” he said in a statement. The Denver Post on Sunday.

The Come Over hitmaker continued: ‘Life is precious. Sharing music brings us together and that love we share makes us so much more. There are no words for the lady who came to share that love.’

“I mourn the loss of her friends and family with them and for them,” concluded the six-time Grammy nominee.

The accident happened around 10:52 PM, after the concert. The concertgoer, who has yet to be identified, fell into the hall below. The distance of the drop remains unknown.

Denver police reported the incident as an “accidental death” and denied suggestions that the woman was pushed or pushed before the fall.

“To my understanding there was none of that, it was just an accident, I don’t think anyone pushed her or anything like that,” police spokesman Nate Magee told The Denver Post.

The Kenny Chesney concert started Saturday at 4pm, one hour before its original starting time (5pm).

The victim’s autopsy is yet to be released Monday morning. The Denver Police Department tweeted, “If the circumstances are deemed suspicious, we will update the information on this thread.”

Last month, a Philadelphia man plunged 40 feet to his death after apparently losing his balance and falling over an escalator he was sitting on while watching The Weeknd’s opening concert.

Stadium Management Company LLC, which oversaw the security of the venue, released a statement after the woman’s death was made public, sharing that “there is nothing more important than the safety of our guests.”

Hugo Sanchez, 32, suffered head trauma from the fall on July 14 and was rushed to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The tragic fall happened just before 11 p.m. at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field, The Weeknd’s first stop on its North American tour.

The Philadelphia Police Department told DailyMail.com that his fall appears to have been accidental, with no crime involved.

The Weeknd, thanking Philadelphia for helping usher in the tour, performed in New York and Boston.