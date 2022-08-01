Kenny Chesney concert ends in tragedy as woman dies after falling from escalator railing in Denver

A woman who attended a Kenny Chesney concert at a Denver stadium was killed Saturday night after falling off an escalator.

The accident happened around 10:52 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High, home of the Denver Broncos, after the concert. The concertgoer, who has yet to be identified, fell into the hall below. The distance of the drop remains unknown.

Denver Police Department reported the incident as an “accidental death” and denied suggestions that the woman was pushed or pushed before the fall.

“To my understanding there was none of that, it was just an accidental fall, I don’t think anyone pushed her or anything,” said police spokesman Nate Magee. The Denver Post.

It remains unclear if she was drunk when she sat on the railing of the escalator or if she died at the stadium or if she was even taken to the hospital.

The tragedy struck at Empower Field at Mile High, home of the Denver Broncos.

In a statement shared with the Denver Post later on Sunday, Chesney said: “I was devastated to learn of the loss of someone after our show. There had been so much joy last night, so much heart from the people of Denver – and to hear this is heartbreaking. Life is precious.

Sharing music brings us together and that love we share makes us so much more. There are no words for the lady who came to share that love. For the loss of her friends and family, I mourn with them and for them,” the Grammy Award-winning artist added.

The stadium’s management company also publicly shared a statement on Twitter: “We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the woman involved in the tragic incident that occurred at the end of Saturday’s concert at Empower Field at Mile High.”

“There is nothing more important than the safety of our guests, and Stadium Management Company is in contact with the Denver Police Department as it investigates this unfortunate situation,” it added.

The Kenny Chesney concert started Saturday at 4pm, one hour before its original starting time (5pm).

The victim’s autopsy is yet to be released Monday morning. The Denver Police Department tweeted, “If the circumstances are deemed suspicious, we will update the information on this thread.”

Last month, a Philadelphia man plunged 40 feet to his death after apparently losing his balance and falling over an escalator he was sitting on while watching The Weeknd’s opening concert.

Hugo Sanchez, 32, suffered head trauma from the fall on July 14 and was rushed to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The tragic fall happened just before 11 p.m. at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field, The Weeknd’s first stop on its North American tour.

The Philadelphia Police Department told DailyMail.com that his fall appears to have been accidental, with no crime involved.

Thanking Philadelphia for helping the tour, The Weeknd performed in New York and Boston. He made no mention of the incident on social media.

The promoter of the tour is Live Nation, which also promoted Travis Scott’s deadly 2021 Astroworld Festival, which resulted in 10 deaths and hundreds of injuries.