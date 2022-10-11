Kenneth Branagh’s ‘A Haunting in Venice’ Sets September 2023 Release Date

The release date for A Ghost Tour in Venice is no longer a mystery. Kenneth Branagh will be in charge Agatha Christie adaptation, which will hit theaters on September 15, 2023, with production commencing on October 31 or November this year, depending on reports.





Two other adaptations by Agatha Christie, Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile, starred Branagh as Detective Hercule Poirot. Branagh also directed the huge financial successes, making $353 million and $137 million respectively. Branagh is excited to show the world of A Ghost Tour in Venice to the public. In a statement, he said this film is “a fantastic development of the Hercule Poirot character, as well as the Agatha Christie franchise. Based on a complex, little-known mystery story set during Halloween in a beautiful city, it’s a great opportunity for us, as filmmakers, and we relish the opportunity to deliver something truly hair-raising for our loyal movie audience.”

A Ghost Tour in Venice takes place on All Hallow’s Eve (October 31; coincidentally one of the dates the film is said to go into production) in post-World War II Venice. Detective Poirot is retired and lives in the beautiful city of Venice. One day he attends a seance and one of the guests is murdered. Once this happens, Detective Poirot is on the case and finds more than just a simple murder – he finds a world full of sinister secrets.

The film has an impressive cast: Kyle Allen (West Side Story), Camille Cottin (House of Gucci), Jamie Dornan (Belfast), Tina Fey (Only murders in the building series), Jude Hill (Belfast), Ali Khan (The school for good and evil), Emma Laird (The overcrowded room series), Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone series), Riccardo Scamarico (John Wick 3: Parabellum), and Michelle Yeo (Crazy Rich Asians). Other than Branagh playing Detective Poirot, it is unknown who will play which character. Judy Hofflundwho produced the other Christie adaptations Branagh directed, is producing this film, along with: Mark Gordon, Simon Kinbergand Ridley Scott. Louise Killin and James Prichard, who will executive produce. Filming locations include Pinewood Studios in London and Venice.

While you wait for the latest detective adventure, you can stream Murder on the Orient Express on Prime Video and Death on the Nile on HBO Max. Watch the trailers for both below: