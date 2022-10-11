Kenneth Branagh’s ‘A Haunting in Venice’ Casts Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, and Jamie Dornan

Fans of the Hercule Poirot film series can rejoice as more details about the third installment of the series have been released. Kenneth Branagh will be billed to return to direct the upcoming film, 20th Century Studios has announced, as reported by Variety.





Based on Agatha Christie‘s book ‘Halloween Party’, the supernatural thriller movie A Ghost Tour in Venice will feature an A-list cast starring Branagh as Detective Poirot supported by Tina Fey (Soul), Michelle Yeo (Everything everywhere at once), Jamie Dornan (In sync), Kyle Allen (Rosaline), Camille Cottin (Call my agent), Jude Hill (Belfast), Ali Khan (6 Underground), Emma Laird (Mayor of Kingstown), Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone), and Riccardo Scamarico (John Wick: Chapter 2).

The film revolves around mysterious events on All Hallows’ Eve in post-World War II Venice. Hercule Poirot, after much persuasion, agrees to attend a séance that would eventually revive his detective skills to uncover the cause of a murder that takes place during the evening’s events. Poirot, now living a quiet life after a self-imposed retirement, springs into action after it becomes clear that the location of this séance is a haunted palazzo with secrets no one seems to know.

Dornan and Hill will reunite with Branagh on set after their successful Oscar-winning stint in the coming-of-age drama Belfast. After the success of the previous adjustments Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nileit’s no surprise that the creative minds behind the above two have also gathered once again. Michael Green will again provide the screenplay. Executive producers include: Louise Killin and James Prichardwhile producers; Judy Hoffund, Ridley Scott, Simon Kinbergand Mark Gordon are all set up.

Steve Asbellsays president of 20th Century Studios about the upcoming film;

“We are immensely privileged to continue our long association with the incomparable Sir Kenneth Branagh and we couldn’t be more excited about the bold new creative direction Ken, Michael and the rest of the film team have taken with this latest film. We will also continue to James Prichard and the rest of our friends at Agatha Christie, Ltd. grateful for their collaboration and for once again entrusting us with, as Poirot modestly calls himself, ‘probably the greatest detective in the world’.”

The film is expected to open in Theaters Nationwide in 2023. Production is expected to begin on Halloween day October 31. Filming locations include Venice, Italy and Pinewood Studios London. Watch the trailer for the most recent movie in the franchise, Death on the Nile below: