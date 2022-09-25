Kenneth Branagh dons fat suit to play former Prime Minister in new drama

<!–

It’s had, to be fair to say, a less than riveting reception – even if it hasn’t been released yet.

TV series This England has been criticized by critics for the demise of Boris Johnson as he guided the country through the Covid pandemic.

But photos from Sky’s show show it did one thing right: the makeup.

The former prime minister is barely distinguishable from Sir Kenneth Branagh, who wore a thick suit for the role and was transformed by makeup artists for two hours on each shooting day.

Another character that is sure to deceive the eye is former Chancellor Rishi Sunak, played by Shri Patel, who chopped off his long locks for the role

The 61-year-old actor had a total of 42 complex prosthetic faces made for him.

Make-up artist Vanessa White said: ‘There are so many pieces on [Sir Kenneth]. All you see of Ken are his eyes and his chin, the rest is fake… We had to tie him up, literally tape the back of his neck, his head.’

She said she thinks Johnson would be “satisfied” with the rendition.

Ex-Health Minister Matt Hancock was played by Andrew Buchan

Former top assistant Dominic Cummings is played by Simon Paisley Day

Ex-Health Secretary Matt Hancock was played by Andrew Buchan.

The six-part series, dramatizing Johnson’s administration during the pandemic, begins Wednesday on Sky Atlantic.