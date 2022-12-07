Kenley Jansen agrees to $32m deal with Red Sox, as Xander Bogaerts remains a free agent

<!–

While Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts remains a free agent, the Red Sox addressed another need on Wednesday by reportedly agreeing with closer Kenley Jansen on a two-year, $32 million deal.

The 35-year-old right-handed reliever was among the game’s best closers when he was with the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2010 to 2021. He signed a one-year, $16 million contract with the Atlanta Braves before last season before leading the National League with 41 saves. His career 391 saves eighth all-time, which is good news for a bullpen that posted a dismal 4.59 ERA last season — fifth worst in baseball.

ESPN was the first to report the deal. DailyMail.com has contacted Jansen’s club and agency for confirmation.

Boston’s bullpen had an up-and-down day on Wednesday, as the team added another former Dodger, Chris Martin, to a reported $17.5 million two-year deal. Martin was brilliant in 2002, with a 1.46 ERA.

Meanwhile, the team lost left-hander Matt Strahm, who reportedly agreed to a new deal with the money-hungry Philadelphia Phillies.

The addition of Jansen should also allow the Red Sox to slide right-hander Garrett Whitlock back into the rotation. The presence of Jansen also takes the pressure off Tanner Houck, last year’s closer who underwent back surgery in August.

Meanwhile, Boston still faces the prospect of losing shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who chose to cancel his deal with the Red Sox to become a free agent. ESPN reports that he is being pursued by the San Diego Padres, who may ask him to switch positions with shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. returning from an 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs. Tatis still has 12 games to serve before the penalty.

The good news for Red Sox fans is that Aaron Judge’s new $360 million deal with the Yankees will likely prevent New York from bringing Bogaerts to the Bronx – a clear fear among Boston faithful.