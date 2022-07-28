Kendrick Lamar says music is ‘all about feeling’ after seeing video of security guard crying

Kendrick Lamar said music is “all about feeling” after seeing a video of a security guard bursting into tears at his Houston concert.

Lamar, 35, was performing his hit song “Love” when security guard Devyn Sanford was caught on video emotionally wiping his tears as he moved his head to the beat and said the lyrics.

The 10-second clip ended with Sanford covering his mouth while squeezing his eyes shut, completely overcome with emotion as he guarded the stage at the Houston Toyota Center Friday night.

After the show, the 14-time Grammy winner spoke with 12-year-old reporter Jazlyn Guerra of Jazzy’s World TVsaid he’d seen the video and wondered “what he’s going through,” but said music should.

“Ultimately that’s how you want everyone to perceive your music, you know, make them feel good, make them feel attached to it [to]. It can live forever,” Lamar told Jazzy.

Scroll down for video

Kendrick Lamar, 35, (pictured July 24) said music is “all about feeling” after seeing a video of security guard Devyn Sanford bursting into tears at his concert in Houston on Friday

Sanford (pictured) was overcome with emotions during the show after the song took him back to the “tumultuous times” he went through in 2017 when the song was released

“I just took in everyone’s emotions and I tried my best to keep it together, but I just had to cry,” Sanford said. He also called Lamar one of his “favorite artists”

He went on to say that he wanted to be remembered for his “impact to inspire people” and that many people go through “so many volatile situations” and learn to navigate their emotions.

“With my music, I want to make sure that’s the legacy — showing people how to communicate — and it’s okay if you’re not perfect, it’s about accepting the beauty of imperfection,” he said.

The moment was nearly missed as Sanford had considered not working that night and instead bought tickets to the concert.

“Kendrick Lamar is one of my favorite artists so I made sure I was there,” the security guard said Fox 26 Houston. “I debated a bit whether or not I should just buy tickets or do the show, and I decided to do it, and it still had the same impact.”

He revealed that he was “going through a tumultuous time in my life” in 2017 when the song was first released, saying it “brought me back.”

The song is about “unconditional love” and Sanford said between the lyrics and the energy of the room that his emotions overtook him.

Lamar, who spoke with 12-year-old reporter Jazzy (pictured together after the show), said he wanted his legacy to “show people how to communicate” and to let people know “it’s okay if you don’t are perfect’. The 14-time Grammy winner’s team has also contacted Sanford and is reportedly sending him free merch

Sanford told Fox 26 Houston that despite his best efforts, he couldn’t help but cry during the emotional moment at the Kendrick Lamar concert

“I just took in everyone’s emotions and I tried my best to keep it together, but I just had to cry,” he told Fox 26 Houston.

Since the concert, Sanford had received worldwide attention and Lamar’s team has been in touch ever since, he claimed.

“They want to send me some free merchandise and I think I can talk to him or something. I’m not sure,” he told Fox 26 Houston. ‘I’m still trying to process it all.