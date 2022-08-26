Kendall Jenner takes a page out of Gisele Bundchen’s fashion book

<!–

Kendall Jenner has pulled a page from Gisele Bundchen’s fashion book.

The 26-year-old model attended the Kylie Cosmetics party last night, wearing a fierce Dolce & Gabbana dress — the same dress Gisele, 42, rocked the runway in 2000.

The silky slip dress had a retro-futuristic artwork of a cyborg on the front, although Kendall added a sexy touch by flashing some of her bra.

See double! Kendall Jenner attended the Kylie Cosmetics party last night wearing a fierce Dolce & Gabbana dress—the same dress Gisele Bundchen once did on the runway in 2000

Gisele modeled the dress in 2001 during the designer’s Spring/Summer 2001 Women’s Collection.

She stepped out on the runway in fishnet stockings, leopard-print heels and a wrist full of sheer bracelets.

Kendall revived the look when she arrived at an Ulta Beauty branch to attend a product launch party hosted by her billionaire magnate sister Kylie, 25.

The influencer’s clothing prominently showcased her sculpted arms and chiseled legs.

Sleek and stylish: The 26-year-old runway queen looked like a cover girl when she arrived at an Ulta Beauty branch to attend a product launch party hosted by billionaire mogul Kylie, 25.

While her dress remained the focus, the entrepreneur rocked a pair of jet-black high-heeled shoes.

Her beautiful dark brunette locks were tied back in a tight bun and bold blue eyeshadow was sprinkled over her lids.

Kendall previously collaborated with Kylie on a makeup collection titled Kendall Jenner x Kylie Cosmetics.

Turning heads: Kendall looked sleek and stylish for the event, slipping her toned physique into a silky slip dress with a retro-futuristic artwork of a cyborg on the front

The 25-year-old entrepreneur initially teased the partnership on her Instagram account in 2019, but wouldn’t release it until the following year.

While not involved with Kylie Cosmetics’ latest product line, Kendall appeared to be wearing one of the brand’s new Lip Blush Lip Kits – which will be released on Thursday, August 25.

Kendall is no stranger to entrepreneurial ventures and she became known for launching 818 Tequila.

Collab: Kendall previously collaborated with Kylie on a makeup collection titled Kendall Jenner x Kylie Cosmetics

Social media personality got a lot of attention when she made her brand’s products available to the public last year.

However, Kendall has faced claims of cultural appropriation for her appearance in several of her promotional materials.

Despite the controversy, she has since been featured in numerous photos that have been used to showcase her brand’s offerings.

Hard work: Jenner is no stranger to entrepreneurial ventures and she became known for launching 818 Tequila

Kendall showed some skin in a series of promotional images for 818 shared on her Instagram account earlier this month.

The snaps showed the social media personality as she sat next to a bottle of tequila and petted a dog.

Kendall donned a shape-revealing brown bikini and stylish sunglasses in an instant.

She also wore a trucker cap with her brand’s name on the front as she posed for the photos.